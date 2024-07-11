Nintendo eShop Update: Darkest Dungeon II, Deliver Us The Moon

You know it’s a quieter week for the eShop when the highest-profile item is an update. Still, if you own Nintendo Switch Sports and you’re a fan of basketball, you’ll be pleased to know that this week has free update that brings the sport to the game! The Basketball update will feature a Two-on-Two mode that you can play online, as well as a Three-Point Contest that you can play solo or with friends.
There are plenty of other games hitting the Switch this week, including Darkest Dungeon II, Deliver Us The Moon, and a pair of remastered Muv-Luv titles, so check out the full list below!
- Nintendo Switch Sports Basketball Update – Get ready to dribble, shoot and score, because Basketball has been added in this free software update to the Nintendo Switch Sports game*! Step on to the court solo for a Three-Point Challenge — or take on your friends in a Three-Point Contest in local multiplayer** to see who can sink the most shots from downtown. You can also show off your dunking skills with friends and other players online*** in Two-on-Two mode!
- “Fin” Some Games to Play – It’s Shark Awareness Day this Sunday, so why not check out some games featuring these toothy fish of the deep? Take a dive into Endless Ocean Luminous where you can discover over 500 aquatic creatures, even some that are assumed extinct and mythical! Or if you’d rather stay on land, catch a shark for your museum (or your own personal aquarium) in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game. Whether you’re by the bay or far inland, you can make a splash with some finned friends on the Nintendo Switch system.
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate – The heroic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles need to fend off the Foot Clan and rescue their kidnapped master in their first roguelike adventure! Travel through reality-bending portals where every level has the potential to change with randomized power-ups, changing room layouts and boss modifiers. Permanently upgrade and strengthen your Turtle powers by spending in-game currency on ability-enhancing artifacts and use your increased skills to take on more challenging runs. Explore iconic New York City locations solo or jump online*** with up to three other players in drop-in/drop-out co-op play. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate leaps onto Nintendo Switch as a timed console exclusive July 17. Pre-orders are available now on Nintendo eShop.
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope – Team up with Mario, Rabbid Peach and their friends on a cosmic journey to defeat Cursa and save the galaxy! Outwit enemies in an innovative combat system mixing turn-based tactics and real-time action. Combine forces with the Sparks’ immense energy and anything becomes possible … for better OR worse! Hurry – the free Game Trial period will last until July 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT! Nintendo Switch Online members*** can earn 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points**** by participating. If you decide to purchase the game during or after this offer, you’ll keep all save data, so you won’t have to worry about losing your progress. As an added bonus, you can purchase Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope or Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition for 67% off until July 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT!
- Recollection Collection Sale – Take a walk down memory lane and save up to 50% on select digital games for Nintendo Switch like Sonic Mania, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge and Red Dead Redemption. Shop on Nintendo.com or your Nintendo Switch to purchase and download games so you can start playing them right away. Don’t forget – when you shop digital games, you can earn My Nintendo Gold Points***** to use towards the purchase of other eligible digital games, DLC, Nintendo Switch Online memberships*** and more. Hurry, though—this sale ends July 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT! For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
- Anomaly Pools
- Ballz – Available July 12
- Bleach Brave Souls
- B-PROJECT RYUSEI*FANTASIA – Available July 15
- Busway Islands – Puzzle
- Casino Tycoon Simulator – Available July 13
- Danger Stunt Drive: Extreme Racing Simulator
- Darkest Dungeon II – Available July 15
- Deathchron – Available July 12
- Deliver Us The Moon – Available July 16
- DROS
- Editor’s Hell – Newspaper Story
- EGGCONSOLE POPFUL MAIL PC-8801mkIISR
- Falling Number – Available July 13
- Fantasy Saga Frenzy – Available July 12
- Gluck
- Hamster Playground
- HoneyLand
- Hot Lap Racing – Available July 16
- Jetpack Race
- Let’s Aim! Shooting Gallery
- Let’s Journey
- Let’s School – Available July 16
- Lunch Box Ready – Available July 12
- Moonshine Inc.
- Muv-Luv Alternative Remastered
- Muv-Luv Remastered
- My Virtual Pet
- Naheulbeuk’s Dungeon Master
- Neckbreak
- Night Reverie
- Offroad Truck Simulator – Available July 12
- OGRE TALE –鬼譚–
- Over Horizon X Steel Empire – Available July 17
- Parasol Stars – The Story of Bubble Bobble III
- Primal Survivors
- Princess Maker 2 Regeneration
- Project Drift Japan Challenge – Available July 14
- Prune & Milo
- Puzzle Playground – Available July 14
- Return To Abyss – Available July 16
- Robin Hood: Shogun Samurai – Available July 13
- RPM – Road Punk Mayhem – Available July 17
- Shy Dogs Hidden Orchestra – Available July 12
- siMarket Supermarket Simulator – Available July 12
- Stories From The Outbreak – Available July 16
- Sunlight Scream
- Toon Roads : Superbike
- Vac Attack – Available July 13
- Vacuum Ball
- WEJAM