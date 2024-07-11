Nintendo eShop Update: Darkest Dungeon II, Deliver Us The Moon

You know it’s a quieter week for the eShop when the highest-profile item is an update. Still, if you own Nintendo Switch Sports and you’re a fan of basketball, you’ll be pleased to know that this week has free update that brings the sport to the game! The Basketball update will feature a Two-on-Two mode that you can play online, as well as a Three-Point Contest that you can play solo or with friends.

There are plenty of other games hitting the Switch this week, including Darkest Dungeon II, Deliver Us The Moon, and a pair of remastered Muv-Luv titles, so check out the full list below!