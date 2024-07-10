Remaster your life sim RPG experience with Princess Maker 2 Regeneration beginning this week

It’s been quite a few years since we’ve seen or heard much of anything for the classic Japanese life sim RPG series Princess Maker, but that drought is officially over beginning tomorrow. The title was originally released for the PC-98 Japanese computer platform and is set to celebrate its 30th anniversary with the launch of Princess Maker 2 Regeneration for the PC and Switch on July 11th, 2024, followed by a PS4/PS5 launch on August 8th.

Bliss Brain has been busy remastering the daughter-to-princess raising experience for a new generation of players, and thanks to that effort we’ll be treated to detailed, new high resolution art and visuals by the talented Takami Akai. There’s also an all new anime intro which was produced by Gainax (best known for Evangelion) in collaboration with Takami Akai as well, so you know it’ll be good.

Check out some new media from Princess Maker 2 Regeneration along with the original animation trailer below, and stay tuned for more!

Global publisher Bliss Brain is excited to update media and gamers with the news and countdown for its release this week, 11th July, for Nintendo Switch and Steam PC. Experience and play Princess Maker 2 Regeneration, a remake of the classic and acclaimed Life Simulation. Drawn by celebrated Takami Akai, it captures the essence of the original PC-98 version while also embracing modern high resolution. New Graphics Breathe New Life Into A Classic The revitalised presentation and look of the pivotal characters are now rendered in high resolution, and the backgrounds are more detailed than ever before. This allows players to fully immerse themselves in the world of Princess Maker 2 Regeneration. About Princess Maker 2 Princess Maker 2 is a unique simulation RPG in which players take on the role of a father raising his daughter from the age of 10 to 18. This is one of the many skills the player must oversee. Players must make choices that will affect their daughter's personality, skills, and future. The game has been praised for its deep gameplay and emotional story. Princess Maker 2 Celebrates 30th Anniversary Princess Maker 2 was originally released in 1993 for the PC-98 and has since been ported to multiple platforms and has been enjoyed by millions of players around the world. Princess Maker 2 Regeneration is a celebration of the game's 30th anniversary. New Opening Anime Added Princess Maker 2 Regeneration now features a new opening anime produced by Gainax. The anime, which was directed by Takami Akai, sets the stage for the player's journey as a father. Managing Your Daughter's Status is Key to Success In Princess Maker 2 Regeneration, it is important to constantly monitor your daughter's status in order to make informed decisions about her upbringing. The game displays your daughter's status parameters on the screen, making it easy to see how she is doing. Comment from Takami Akai "I am so grateful that Princess Maker 2, which was created 30 years ago, is still loved by many people and that a new version is being released. This time, I was finally able to achieve the graphic renewal that I had always wanted! Please enjoy the newly drawn vacation and ending."