nDreams drops details for their stylish multiplayer PS VR2, Meta Quest shooter FRENZIES

nDreams, best known for well-regarded VR experiences Fracked and Synapse, is partnering up with their Near Light dev studio for a slick looking, action-packed new VR PvP shooter by the name of FRENZIES.

It’s got fast paced gameplay, a cool neon aesthetic and seemingly plenty of technique and interesting gunplay to spare. The gameplay apparently being inspired by Quake and Unreal Tournament certainly doesn’t hurt.

Have a look at the first screens and hyperactive announcement trailer below! Frenzies is headed to the PlayStation VR2 and Meta Quest VR platforms…. eventually. But those interested in checking out the alpha version super soon can register by heading to the Discord channel.

FRENZIES ANNOUNCE TRAILER | nDREAMS | META QUEST & PS VR2:



Step into the neon-soaked arenas of FRENZIES, the stylishly slick multiplayer shooter daring players to embrace their worst selves and dominate the competition, coming to Meta Quest and PlayStation VR2. Developed by Near Light: an nDreams Studio, FRENZIES fuses nDreams’ award-winning gunplay (Fracked and Synapse) with the mayhem of multiplayer, throwing players into a winner-takes-all showdown with a bravado-laden twist. Each five-round match in FRENZIES is a chaotic lucky dip of iconic and unconventional, solo and team-based round types, from the tense Red Light, Green Light to the brilliantly absurd Glitter Pig. With such a variety of round types in the mix, the experience stays fresh and momentum can swing in an instant, giving every player the chance to strut their stuff. The arena doors will be thrown open for the first-time during FRENZIES’ Closed Alpha period, beginning later this month, where players will have the opportunity to help guide the game’s ongoing development. Players can head to discord.gg/frenziesVR to join the FRENZIES community and register their interest in joining these Closed Alpha sessions. “The last thing you can accuse FRENZIES of is being boring,” said Paul Mottram, Head of Studio, Near Light. “Taking inspiration from classics like Quake and Unreal Tournament, we wanted to inject some unpredictable excitement back into the genre while retaining what makes VR shooters so special. We think FRENZIES nails that sweet spot.” For more news and information on FRENZIES follow the game’s dedicated X channel and join the FRENZIES Discord.