Nintendo eShop Update: Hits for the Holidays Sale, Capcom Publisher Sale

It’s the day after Christmas, and there’s less than a week to go in 2024: let’s be honest, no publisher is going to release anything notable this week. And that’s reflected in the latest eShop update, which has a whopping seven games in it, none of which look like they’re going to be very late entries into the GOTY conversation (to put it mildly).

Instead, with this (maybe? possibly? hopefully?) being the Switch’s last holiday season, this week is a good week to delve into the console’s ample back catalogue by taking advantage of some sales. See the links below, and we’ll see what 2025 has in store for Nintendo owners!