Nintendo eShop Update: Hits for the Holidays Sale, Capcom Publisher Sale

It’s the day after Christmas, and there’s less than a week to go in 2024: let’s be honest, no publisher is going to release anything notable this week. And that’s reflected in the latest eShop update, which has a whopping seven games in it, none of which look like they’re going to be very late entries into the GOTY conversation (to put it mildly).
Instead, with this (maybe? possibly? hopefully?) being the Switch’s last holiday season, this week is a good week to delve into the console’s ample back catalogue by taking advantage of some sales. See the links below, and we’ll see what 2025 has in store for Nintendo owners!
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Digital Spotlight
- Bundled Up, Spreading Cheer – Get cozy and prepare to play your way this holiday season with an assortment of games available on the Nintendo Switch system! Join Mario and Luigi on their newest island-hopping adventure in the Mario & Luigi: Brothership game! Or, use the wisdom of Princess Zelda to solve puzzles and battle foes on a quest to save Hyrule in the Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom game. If you’re ready to get comfy, you can also cuddle up with MySims: Cozy Bundle, where you can experience two charming stories, befriend cute characters and customize your very own Sims!
Nintendo Music:
- Party Like It’s 1996! – Before you ring in the New Year, throw it back to 1996 with the Super Mario 64 soundtrack – now available on Nintendo Music, the new smart-device app for Nintendo soundtracks*! Experience the music of Mario’s first 3D adventure, from the inviting sounds of Peach’s Castle, the brisk tune of Cool, Cool Mountain and the unmistakable vibes of Dire, Dire Docks and beyond. Nintendo Music is exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online members. For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Hits for the Holidays Sale – For a limited time, find various offers on select games when you shop on Nintendo.com or Nintendo eShop on your device. And when you shop digital games, remember that you can earn My Nintendo Gold Points** – awarded based on 5% of the amount you pay (excluding tax and any points or discounts used). Then, you can redeem your Gold Points towards the purchase of other eligible digital games, DLC, Nintendo Switch Online memberships and more. Hurry, though – this sale ends Jan. 5 at 11:59 p.m. PT! For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/sales-and-deals/hits-for-the-holidays/.
- Capcom Publisher Sale – Experience thrilling battles, mythical creatures and unforgettable stories through this sale on Capcom titles. Dive into epic adventures with MONSTER HUNTER RISE, OKAMI HD, Onimusha: Warlords, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen and more. Act fast – this sale ends on Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT! For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- The Escape Room Chronicles ep4:The 24-Hour TV Station
- Life or Reach – Available Jan. 1
- Sudoku Classic2
- Old Coin Pusher Friends 3
- Basketball Legends 24 – Available Dec. 27
- Thinking of You Beyond Time – Available Dec. 27
- Buried Alive: Breathless Rescue – Available Dec. 28
2 used & new available from $25.00
Purchase on Amazon