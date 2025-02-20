Nintendo eShop Update: Piczle Cross: Rune Factory, The Jackbox Party Trilogy

Paul Bryant

Not to speak ill of any developers, but this week’s eShop update is definitely proof that we’re nearing the end of the line for the Switch. The official PR from Nintendo leads off with the news that the StreetPass Mii Plaza soundtrack from the 3DS is being added to Nintendo Music, while the highest profile game is probably Piczle Cross: Rune Factory, a picross/nonogram game with Rune Factory characters.

There are still a few other games worth highlighting, though! If you’re into party games, then you’ll be pleased to know that three Jackbox Party Trilogies, encompassing the first nine Jackbox Party Packs, are now available. And if you’re a fan of Kairosoft’s quirky managemement sims (they’re the studio that made the amazing Game Dev Story), they’re back this week with Pro Wrestling Story.

Check out the full list below!

This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:

Nintendo Music:

  • Pass the Aux – Prepare to cross paths with some jaunty tunes from the Nintendo 3DS system – the StreetPass Mii Plaza soundtrack is available now on Nintendo Music, the smart-device app for Nintendo soundtracks*! Stroll back into the plaza and pass the time with tracks from the app, including those from the Puzzle SwapFind Mii and Find Mii II games. Nintendo Music is exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online members. For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.

Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:

Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

