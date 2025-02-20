Nintendo eShop Update: Piczle Cross: Rune Factory, The Jackbox Party Trilogy

Not to speak ill of any developers, but this week’s eShop update is definitely proof that we’re nearing the end of the line for the Switch. The official PR from Nintendo leads off with the news that the StreetPass Mii Plaza soundtrack from the 3DS is being added to Nintendo Music, while the highest profile game is probably Piczle Cross: Rune Factory, a picross/nonogram game with Rune Factory characters.
There are still a few other games worth highlighting, though! If you’re into party games, then you’ll be pleased to know that three Jackbox Party Trilogies, encompassing the first nine Jackbox Party Packs, are now available. And if you’re a fan of Kairosoft’s quirky managemement sims (they’re the studio that made the amazing Game Dev Story), they’re back this week with Pro Wrestling Story.
Check out the full list below!
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
Nintendo Music:
- Pass the Aux – Prepare to cross paths with some jaunty tunes from the Nintendo 3DS system – the StreetPass Mii Plaza soundtrack is available now on Nintendo Music, the smart-device app for Nintendo soundtracks*! Stroll back into the plaza and pass the time with tracks from the app, including those from the Puzzle Swap, Find Mii and Find Mii II games. Nintendo Music is exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online members. For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 2222 Abyss of the Universe
- Anime Dance-Off – Space Party
- Arcade Archives KITTEN KABOODLE
- Bee Flowers
- Bing in Wonderland Power Up Edition
- Build Lands
- Cabernet
- COSMIC FANTASY3
- COSMIC FANTASY4 Prelude to Legend
- COSMIC FANTASY4 Van’s Return
- Crime Opera Fandisk: The Caterpillar Candids – Available Feb. 26
- Crime Opera II: The Floodgate Effect – Available Feb. 26
- DAMN – Available Feb. 21
- Desvelado
- Die by Anything – Available Feb. 21
- EGGCONSOLE Burai: Jokan PC-8801mkIISR
- Flames of Damnation
- Galagi Shooter Ultimate Blast – Available Feb. 22
- I See Red – Available Feb. 26
- Jump YOU+
- Jumper Jon – Available Feb. 25
- Jupiter Hell
- Kanon
- Lone Fungus – Available Feb. 21
- Lulu’s Temple – Available Feb. 21
- Marron’s Day
- Mimi the Cat: Meow Together
- Ninja Five-O – Available Feb. 25
- Ninja Issen (忍者一閃) : The Scroll of Dimension
- Paint by Cubes
- Piczle Cross: Rune Factory
- Please Be Happy – Available Feb. 21
- Pro Wrestler Story
- Rabbit Raid – Available Feb. 26
- Shadowforge Chronicles – Available Feb. 22
- Spot the Odd Pictogram!
- Star of Providence
- Stickman Odyssey
- Stories from Sol: The Gun-Dog
- Sunshower
- TactiCats
- Taiji – Available Feb. 25
- The Backrooms 1998
- The Jackbox Party Trilogy
- The Jackbox Party Trilogy 2.0
- The Jackbox Party Trilogy 3.0
- West Escape
- X-Out: Resurfaced
