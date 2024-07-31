Black Razor Records expands Arcade Paradise VR’s soundtrack with the album Out of this World

Kieron Pepper worked on the initial soundtrack of Wired Production’s retro arcade management simulator Arcade Paradise (our review here!). When the publisher was looking to get more music into the game they went back to Pepper and formed Black Razor Records. This music expansion was added to the title in June and now those tracks are available outside of the title.

Out of this World features “an eclectic blend of artists and sounds that will induce immediate nostalgia, including ’90s pop, rock, breakbeat, techno, drum ‘n’ bass, and more.” The team also released a music video for the track “Million” by Matthew Bowden & Kieron Pepper Feat. Tia Ice. If you want to enjoy it without donning a headset you can find the album at various music services which is conveniently linked here.

Arcade Paradise VR is available now for the Meta Quest line of VR headsets and is set to launch on PS VR2 and PC VR on August 8th, 2024.

Million – Matthew Bowden & Kieron Pepper Feat. Tia Ice – Official Music Video:



