Enter Arcade Paradise in VR when it arrives on the Meta Quest April 25th

Who hasn’t wanted to own their own arcade as a kid (ok, maybe not kids nowadays…I’m talking to you, older folks.). Well Arcade Paradise should definitely be in your games library, but I’m sure someone somewhere is saying…I need an even more immersive experience! Well Wired Productions and Nosebleed Interactive are hoping you put your money where your mouth is on April 25th when Arcade Paradise releases on the Meta Quest platform.

You’ll be taking the role of Ashley, who’s working at her family’s Laundromat. Start off making sure the laundromat’s needs are met, but as your coffers are filled…invest it into something you really want, arcade machines! The game features 27 games based on 90’s inspired arcade titles and 12 new titles that are VR exclusive! While you convert the laundromat to the arcade of your dreams, spend some time on the machines you’ve acquired and maybe set a high score or two on a leaderboard that will pit you against other owners of the game!

Bring yourself back to the 90s when Arcade Paradise VR comes to the Meta Quest 2, 3 and Pro headsets on April 25th for $19.99.

Arcade Paradise VR | Meta Quest Release Date Trailer:



Arcade Paradise VR | Meta Quest Release Date Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube