Nintendo eShop Update: World of Goo 2, Thank Goodness You’re Here!

Early August isn’t usually packed in terms of exciting new games, but it looks like someone forgot to inform Nintendo of that fact for this week’s eShop update. There’s World of Goo 2, the long-awaited sequel to the groundbreaking 2008 puzzle game. For retro fans, we’re getting both STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter and Aero The Acro-Bat, re-release of the GameCube/PS2 and SNES/Genesis classics. There’s Volgarr the Viking II, which should please fans of tough-as-nails platformers. And, perhaps most excitingly, there’s Thank Goodness You’re Here!, a game that’s getting lots of comparisons to Untitled Goose Game — and, not coincidentally, shares a publisher.

There’s plenty more beyond that, too, so check out the full list below!