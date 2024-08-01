Nintendo eShop Update: World of Goo 2, Thank Goodness You’re Here!

Early August isn’t usually packed in terms of exciting new games, but it looks like someone forgot to inform Nintendo of that fact for this week’s eShop update. There’s World of Goo 2, the long-awaited sequel to the groundbreaking 2008 puzzle game. For retro fans, we’re getting both STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter and Aero The Acro-Bat, re-release of the GameCube/PS2 and SNES/Genesis classics. There’s Volgarr the Viking II, which should please fans of tough-as-nails platformers. And, perhaps most excitingly, there’s Thank Goodness You’re Here!, a game that’s getting lots of comparisons to Untitled Goose Game — and, not coincidentally, shares a publisher.
There’s plenty more beyond that, too, so check out the full list below!
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter – Experience the legendary Bounty Hunter fantasy set before the events of STAR WARS: Episode II – Attack of the Clones. In this classic third-person action-adventure game, you’ll become Jango Fett, Prime Clone of the Grand Army of the Republic, hired to capture a deranged Dark Jedi. Face off against foes and maneuver through acrobatic battles in this adaptation fully optimized for the Nintendo Switch system. Fight your way through the galaxy’s underbelly equipped with Dual Blasters, your Flamethrower, Whipcord and pure Mandalorian rage. Bring in your bounty, dead or alive. STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter launches today on Nintendo Switch.
- World of Goo 2 – This sequel to World of Goo includes even more goo! Put your imagination to the test and use living liquid creatures to build bridges, grow towers, terraform terrain and fuel flying machines. Discover new types of Goo Balls with distinct abilities – including Explosive, Growing and Shrinking Goo – across more than 64 levels set in a dangerous, physics-based world. Go for the goo when World of Goo 2 launches on Nintendo Switch as a console exclusive on Aug. 2.
- Digital Spotlight
Updates:
- STAR WARS: Hunters – Season 2: Empire Resurgent – Prepare for an epic new season of STAR WARS: Hunters – Empire Resurgent! Imposing Imperial security droid K-A0S storms into the Arena, ready to unleash her powerful tank-class abilities. Season 2 also introduces a thrilling new battlefield inspired by Darth Vader’s iconic castle, plus an all-new Arena Pass with cosmetics, stickers and more to be unlocked. Jump into the action today!
Pre-orders:
- SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS – Shadow the Hedgehog is back with Classic and Modern Sonic in SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS, an all-new collection featuring two unique experiences! Play as Shadow in a brand-new story campaign featuring never-before-seen abilities that demonstrate why he’s known as the Ultimate Life Form! Speed through iconic stages from Shadow’s history, discover hidden secrets in an expansive hub world and unlock new powers to take on Black Doom and save the world. SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS launches Oct. 25. Pre-orders are available now on Nintendo eShop!
Nintendo eShop Sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Save on Multiplayer Games During the Play Together Sale! – Gather your friends and family and share good times with games for the Nintendo Switch system! For a limited time, find great deals on select multiplayer* games when you shop on Nintendo.com or Nintendo eShop on your device. Don’t forget, My Nintendo members can earn Gold Points*** on qualifying digital purchases. You can then redeem your Gold Points towards the purchase of other eligible digital games, DLC****, Nintendo Switch Online memberships** and more. These fun-for-all deals last through Aug. 11 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/sales-and-deals/#play-together-sale.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 100 Doors – Escape from Work
- Aero The Acro-Bat – Available Aug. 2
- Agent Walker: Secret Journey
- Animal Hunting 3D – Available Aug. 2
- Arcade Archives VS. THE ADVENTURE OF VALKYRIE : The Legend of the Key of Time
- Babba Yagga: Woodboy – Available Aug. 2
- Bare Butt Boxing
- Basketball Anime Girls
- Block Tower TD
- Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box
- Bot Shot – Available Aug. 3
- Cattie – Available Aug. 7
- Chef Chen
- Cilla – Available August 2
- Coloring book series Dinosaur Museum
- Doodle Hunt: Search Hidden Items
- EmyLiveShow: Dangers and Mysteries Tale
- EvoMon – Available Aug.2
- Farlands Journey
- Find the cat
- Galaxy Mania – Available Aug. 2
- Golf VS Zombies
- Hakuoki: Chronicles of Wind and Blossom
- How To Draw
- I Want To Go To Mars – Available Aug. 7
- JALECOlle Famicom Ver. Pinball Quest
- King ’n Knight – Available Aug. 2
- Landnama
- Mars 2120
- Metroplex Zero Sci-Fi Card Battler – Available Aug. 4
- Motorcycles: World Championship
- ONE PIECE ODYSSEY DELUXE EDITION
- Operation: Tango
- PPA Pickleball Tour 2025
- Rejoinder – Procedural Roguelite – Available Aug. 2
- SAME BREAK GAME
- Sherlock Holmes: The Darkest Mysteries Bundle
- Shopping Mall Girl – Available Aug. 2
- Space Crew & Bomber Crew Bundle
- Spark the Electric Jester 3
- Spot The Difference Anime Edition
- Super kawaii! Finding mistakes in panda photos
- Synaxarion Christian Stories: Holy Martyr Savvas the Goth
- TENSEI
- Thank Goodness You’re Here!
- The House of Da Vinci Complete Bundle
- The Lullaby of Life – Available Aug. 7
- The Villainess Is Adored by the Prince of the Neighbor Kingdom – Available Aug. 5
- There’s no Socks
- Tomba! Special Edition
- Toy Car Extreme Racing: RC Driver Simulator
- Train Your Brain! Spot the Difference with Animal Kids Photos
- Treasure Hunt on a World Trip
- Trinity Fusion
- Untitled Goose Game & Thank Goodness You’re Here! Bundle
- Voice Mimicry Show
- Volgarr the Viking II – Available Aug. 6
- Werewolf Goldfish
- Yatsumeguri
- Zumba Marble Blast