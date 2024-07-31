Hands on with AI LIMIT

In a time where we have gotten Elden Ring, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, and Lies of P, China-based studio Sense Games (published by CE-Games) have given us the wonderful opportunity to play a preview build of their upcoming PC and PS5 title AI LIMIT.

Set in a near-extinction society known as Havenswell, you play as a “Blader” known as Arrisa. Blessed (or cursed depending on your viewpoint) with immortality, she must find hope of new life. We didn’t get a good look at the story, but there was worldbuilding that leads us to believe that there’s some greater stakes, and we’ll find out fully when the game fully releases.

The preview version is not very long or anything, but the hour or so long section we were given access to feels fantastic. The combat was very fluid and felt incredibly comfortable to me as someone with thousands of hours into FromSoftware’s Souls games. With enemies that have generally pretty legible wind up windows, you can make use of a very satisfying parry to stop them in their tracks and get a strong riposte off. The enemy cast felt pretty diverse and fun to fight, with group fights definitely being something you have to be careful of. You can handle a few enemies at once, but you won’t be wanting to get overrun; you are quite strong but even the best players might struggle with large groups.

You’ll be unlocking new skills and equipment as you progress as well, each having different stats and scaling with stats. From railguns and parries to greatswords and dual blades, you’ll be sure to find something that suits your desires. Everything felt great to use as well, with certain weapon types feeling more suited to certain situations. For instance, when fighting an enemy or boss that’s quick and agile, a greatsword may not be the best approach. You may want to match that speed with your own smaller weapons and get on an even playing field.

So far, for a preview build, AI LIMIT has a lot of promise, and I’m definitely excited to see what the full release looks like. Currently, the game is planned to release in December, but if they need to take more time, delays could be possible. If the rest of the game is as high quality as the preview is, I for one am quite excited to get hands on with the rest.