Be it a full course or an appetizer SEGA is offering Yakuza/Like A Dragon bundles

Maybe you read my recap of the recent Essence of Fandom event and thought…how can I get into the Like a Dragon/Yakuza franchise? Well, the easiest way is probably to play the video games (I mean you can wiki-dive…but that’s really not the purpose of this news post) and thankfully SEGA is now offering a economical way to sample the titles…or if you’re really confident you’ll stick around, the whole Kiryu Saga!

Starting today on every platform where the games are available you can pick up the Yakuza Series Starter Pack which bundles the Kiwami versions of the first two Yakuza games. If you want your combat to be a little less frenetic or you prefer a party of characters the Like A Dragon Series Starter Pack could be the move. This one includes the games which stars Kasuga Ichiban, the man who took the franchise’ mantle from the series’ mainstay Kazuma Kiryu. The third bundle is one which collects Yakuza 0 to Yakuza 6, which collectively is termed the Kiryu Saga.

Nonetheless, if you want in on this franchise and join the fantastic fan base it’s cultivated, these bundles are certainly a way for you to jump in while leaving you some spare cash to maybe buy a beef bowl or something! Links to the bundles at the various stores are posted below.

Yakuza Series Starter Pack

PlayStation

Xbox

Steam

GOG

Like A Dragon Series Starter Pack

PlayStation

Xbox

Steam

Yakuza Complete Series digital bundle

PlayStation

Xbox

Steam

GOG

The Yakuza/Like A Dragon Franchise is currently available digitally on PC, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.