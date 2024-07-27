Another fighter returns to the fold as Billy Kane is added to Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves roster

Fans thinking they would have to wait for a bit before they would get more news on Fatal Fury: City of Wolves were shocked to see a new character trailer dropped today. It seems SNK was attending ChinaJoy and they took that opportunity to reveal that Billy Kane will be joining the cast of the newest entry in the Fatal Fury franchise.

Billy has certainly been a mainstay in the series, having debuted in Fatal Fury. He is Geese Howard’s right hand man and is quite a person to be reckoned with. Wielding a Santetsukon, he utilizes Bōjutsu to ensure no one gets near Geese Howard…well when he was alive. It seems in City of the Wolves, the henchman is now the boss as he has taken over as leader of the Howard Connection. Despite the promotion, he still harbors quite the grudge against the man responsible for the death of his benefactor…Terry Bogard.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves is set for an early 2025 release on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation platform.

FATAL FURY: CotW ｜BILLY KANE screens:

