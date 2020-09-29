Yakuza: Like a Dragon launching on Xbox One, Series S|X, PS4 on November 10th

In a somewhat confusing release date shuffle, Sega yesterday confirmed that Yakuza: Like a Dragon will be hitting the entire Xbox family of consoles, including Xbox Series S|X, on November 10th, 2020… which just so happens to be the next-gen Xbox launch date.
Also releasing that same day is the PS4 and PC versions, with the proper PS5 release (which is a free upgrade for PS4 owners of the game) scheduled for March 2nd, 2021.
See some new assets below along with the announcement from Sega.
Yakuza: Like a Dragon | How Will You Rise?:
Yakuza: Like a Dragon screens:
SEGA today has announced that its one-of-a kind RPG Yakuza: Like a Dragon will be launching on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows 10 and Steam on November 10, 2020, aligning the release dates for all current-generation releases with the Xbox Series X | S launch date. As previously revealed, the Xbox Series X | S versions will offer a Smart Delivery upgrade path for Xbox One owners of the game.
SEGA is happy to announce that Yakuza: Like a Dragon will be launching on PlayStation 5 in the West on March 2, 2021, following the game’s PlayStation 4 launch on November 10, 2020. Once players purchase the digital PS4 version of Yakuza: Like a Dragon at PlayStation Store they are able to download the PS5 version at no extra cost when it launches on March 2, 2021. The PS5 version of Yakuza: Like a Dragon will also be available standalone on March 2, 2021 for $59.99, with commensurate pricing in EMEA.
An experience like no other, Yakuza: Like a Dragon brings dynamic RPG gameplay to the streets of Yokohama, Japan, with an epic adventure that combines the intense brawls, crushing drama, and over the top hilarity that the Yakuza series is known for. The game also features voice acting from a dynamic cast of actors, including George Takei, Kaiji Tang, Andrew Morgado, Greg Chun and Elizabeth Maxwell.