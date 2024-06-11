Star Wars Outlaws prepares for blast-off with new gameplay showcase

As if the last few days didn’t feature enough new games, today it was Ubisoft’s turn to show off what they have coming down the pipe with their annual Ubisoft Forward event. While it was a little short on unannounced game reveals — we’re getting a new Anno game, Anno 117: Pax Romana, and the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake is slated for 2026 — it gave us a good look at some of Ubisoft’s upcoming games this fall, including a 10-minute-plus look at Star Wars Outlaws.

The game seems to be in pretty good shape (which is good, since it’s out August 30th on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC), with the gameplay showcase giving us a good flavour of what the game has in store. Some space travel through an asteroid field, a trip through Mos Eisley, a couple of laser blaster battles — it’s all very much what you’d expect from an Ubisoft Star Wars game, which means that it’s probably going to be a lot of fun.

We’ll find out for sure in a few months, but for now, here’s the gameplay showcase plus a bunch of screenshots!

Star Wars Outlaws: Official Gameplay Showcase | Ubisoft Forward

