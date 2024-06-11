Destiny 2: Episode Echoes is now live

Are you sick of hearing about how great Destiny 2: The Final Shape expansion is? Well, too bad. With the base content out and the raid open to everyone, Bungie has officially kicked off the first act of the first episode (“seasons” have evolved) for The Final Shape known as “Echoes”.

The flood of new content is broken down into many activities and whatnot including story missions, strikes, locations and all that with new gear, weapons and armor so it’s worth checking out the launch trailer or the official Dev Insights blog to help digest it all.

Get to it Guardians!

Destiny 2: Episode Echoes screens:



Destiny 2: Episode Echoes | Launch Trailer:



Destiny 2: Episode Echoes | Launch Trailer

After brave Guardians led the charge to defeat the Witness and stop its Final Shape, mysterious objects of immense power called Echoes were strewn across the system in reaction to the climactic battle. Echoes takes players on a journey to discover the meaning of these objects, leading players to Nessus where the planet is evolving. Working with Failsafe, Saint-14, and Osiris, Guardians will mobilize against an expanding army of Vex and a mysterious new enemy. Each Episode released will feature three Acts, each about six weeks in length, with Echoes Act 2 launching on July 16, and Act 3 going live on August 27. Each Act will include new activities and missions, such as the new three-player Breach Executable activity launching in Echoes Act 1. Echoes will also introduce new weapons and armor, additional unlocks for the Seasonal Artifact and Season Pass, and more. More information on Echoes can be found in the latest Dev Insights blog. Throughout the year of Destiny 2: The Final Shape, three Episodes will be released dealing with the aftermath of the Light and Darkness saga. Following Echoes is Revenant, which will feature a story centered on the Fallen with dark fantasy and horror themes. After Revenant is Heresy, which focuses on the Hive pantheon, bringing players back to a fan-favorite location from Destiny, the Dreadnaught. After the year of The Final Shape, Destiny 2 will continue with the development of Codename: Frontiers.