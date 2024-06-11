Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind brings a mix of genres for a multiplayer romp

Hasbro and Digital Eclipse have announced that they, like some teenagers with attitude, have teamed up to create a new video game based on the former’s IP Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. Featuring an original spin, the robotic iteration of the evil Rita Repulsa has time traveled to the past to aid her non-robotic self in her quest to rid the world of the Power Rangers.

The game made its debut at this past weekend’s Summer Game Fest and promises to let up to five players locally or online save Angel Grove and perhaps the world (Sorry, Tommy you might need to sit this one out or wait for someone to tag you in!). The gameplay looks chaotic, with some familiar foes such as the putty patrollers, tengu warriors, your monster of the week and even Rita’s generals like Goldar. In what might be a franchise first, you can play as individual zords in some non-brawling sequences, so it’s nice that these machines are given the spotline outside of their gestalt forms.

The game is expected to release sometime in late 2024 and according to the game’s page on the Digital Eclipse website it is expected to be released on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind – Announce Trailer



Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind - Announce Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind screens: