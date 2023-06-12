Ubisoft reveals Star Wars Outlaws

One of the partner surprises at the Xbox Game Showcase yesterday was the reveal for Ubisoft’s Star Wars game, titled Star Wars Outlaws.

All we got was a world premiere trailer and some announcement info, but for those interested there will be some gameplay action during the Ubisoft Forward event which is kicking off soon (10:00am PDT, 1:00pm EDT) via YouTube and Twitch.

Stay tuned for more a bit later, but have a look at the first trailer below.

Star Wars Outlaws: Official World Premiere Trailer:



Today at the Xbox Games Showcase, Ubisoft, in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, announced that Star Wars Outlaws, the first open-world Star Wars game, is launching on Xbox Series X|S consoles, PlayStation 5 and Windows PC through Ubisoft Connect in 2024.

A first look at Star Wars Outlaws gameplay will be shown during Ubisoft Forward on Monday, June 12. The event begins at 10:00am PDT/7:00pm CEST and can be watched on YouTube (youtube.com/Ubisoft) or Twitch (twitch.tv/ubisoft).

With development led by Massive Entertainment*, Star Wars Outlaws will invite players to experience the Star Wars galaxy like never before through an original story set between Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. As the Galactic Empire relentlessly pursues the final defeat of the Rebel Alliance, the criminal underworld thrives. Fans will play as cunning scoundrel, Kay Vess, brought to life by Humberly González, and her loyal companion Nix, played by Dee Bradley Baker (Star Wars: The Bad Batch), as they attempt one of the greatest heists the Outer Rim has ever seen. Seeking the means to start a new life, players will join Kay and Nix as they fight, steal, and outwit their way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates and join the galaxy’s most wanted.

“When we first imagined the first open-world Star Wars game, we explored where and when it could take place, and quickly realized that we had all the right ingredients for the journey of a scoundrel. These outlaws live life under the thumb of the Galactic Empire, but can still thrive given the opportunities that the criminal underworld opens up for people looking to take advantage of the turmoil,” said Julian Gerighty, Creative Director at Massive Entertainment. “The time is ripe for a new outlaw to make their name, and Kay Vess is written in the stars.”

“With Star Wars Outlaws, we’re excited to deliver the first truly open world Star Wars game, with an action-adventure story filled with characters and planets both new and well-known to the Star Wars galaxy,” said Douglas Reilly, vice president, Lucasfilm Games. “We have been working closely with the talented team at Massive Entertainment, and with their years of experience in creating richly-detailed worlds, we’re excited for fans to be able to jump into the Star Wars scoundrel fantasy like never before.”

For more information about Star Wars Outlaws, please visit: starwarsoutlaws.com

For the latest news on Star Wars Outlaws and all of Ubisoft’s games, please visit: news.ubisoft.com