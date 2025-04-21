Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate’s Fortune DLC gets an adventurous new trailer, demo, Switch 2 date

Ahoy there Star Wars fans, over the weekend during Star Wars Celebration, Ubisoft released some details for the upcoming Star Wars Outlaws DLC titled A Pirate’s Fortune.

The new content, which goes live on May 15th, will be part of a title update and will feature a team up with noted Star Wars pirate character Hondo Ohnaka for a pirates and treasure adventure for Kay Vess and Nix. Season pass owners will get the content free of charge obviously but others can pick it up for $14.99 if interested.

But wait, there’s more, Ubi also dropped off a 3 hour limited demo for those interested in the game who have yet to pick up a copy. Note that demo progress will NOT carry over, but the content sounds like a nice slice of gameplay to mess around with.

And last but not least, Ubisoft also revealed the release date for the Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game: September 4th.

Check out some demo screens, a trailer for Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate’s Fortune, and more.

Star Wars Outlaws – Demo screens/Star Wars: Skeleton Crew cosmetic gift:

[ESRB] Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate’s Fortune | Story Pack #2 Reveal Trailer:



Today at Star Wars Celebration, Ubisoft debuted the trailer for the game’s second story pack, A Pirate’s Fortune, showing a sneak peek of the heart-pounding adventure available on May 15. For fans who haven’t jumped in yet, a free demo* that features parts of the base game is now available on these platforms where Star Wars Outlaws is already available: Ubisoft+, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Pro, and Windows PC through the Ubisoft Store, Epic Games Store and Steam. Ubisoft also announced that the game will be coming to Nintendo Switch 2 on September 4. Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate’s Fortune takes players on an adventure with pirates and lost treasures. Kay Vess and Nix will team up with Hondo Ohnaka as they face off against Stinger Tash and her Rokana Raiders, infiltrating the Khepi Tomb to uncover the secrets and hidden treasures it holds. Along the way, they’ll discover the Miyuki Trade League who offer new rewards for the Trailblazer in exchange for smuggling dangerous goods across the galaxy. Players must complete the main storyline from the base game before the story pack can be played. Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate’s Fortune will be automatically accessible and free to Star Wars Outlaws Season Pass owners** or available for separate purchase for a suggested retail price of $14.99. With the release of Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate’s Fortune, Ultimate and Deluxe Edition owners also receive the Naboo Nobility and Desert Nomad cosmetic packs. As part of the Title Update alongside Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate’s Fortune launch on May 15, all players will be gifted cosmetic items inspired by Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, for Nix and the speeder. After downloading and installing the update, the gift will appear in player’s delivery crate on the Trailblazer. A Star Wars Outlaws demo is also available today across most platforms the game is available for purchase. Fans who haven’t jumped into the game yet can play a part of the game for three hours, giving them a taste of the high-risk, high-reward scoundrel life. Fans looking to purchase the game can take advantage of sales currently available, up to 50% off on PlayStation and Xbox, with conditions variable by retailer. *Demo available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Pro, and Windows PC. This is not a full game, but a demo offering up to three (3) hours of gameplay. No save data will carry over to the full game.