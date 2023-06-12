A deeper dive into Star Wars Outlaws from the Ubisoft Forward event

Following up on the straightforward reveal of Star Wars Outlaws during the Xbox Game Showcase, Ubisoft this afternoon provided us with a deeper dive into the experience we can expect from the title in the form of a pair of trailers, some screens, and more details from the official fact sheet and more.

Massive Entertainment is hard at work on the single-player open world action game, which is headed to PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.. eventually.

Star Wars Outlaws: Official Gameplay Walkthrough | Ubisoft Forward:



Star Wars Outlaws: Meet Kay Vess’ Actor | Ubisoft Forward:



Star Wars Outlaws screens:

In Star Wars Outlaws, experience the first-ever open world Star Wars game, set between the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new. Risk it all as Kay Vess, an emerging scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, as she tries to pull off one of the greatest heists the Outer Rim has ever seen. Fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy’s most wanted.

While the Galactic Empire tightens its grip, the criminal underworld thrives. Kay, along with her companion Nix, must free herself from the bounty that follows her. From the humid jungles of Akiva to the windswept savannah of Toshara, explore sprawling landscapes on your speeder and pilot your ship through the wilds of space. On your journey for freedom, take on risky contracts and convince a cast of outlaws to join you along the way. If you’re willing to take the risk, the galaxy is full of opportunity.

Features:

DISCOVER A GALAXY OF OPPORTUNITY

Explore distinct planets with bustling cities and cantinas before racing across sprawling outdoor landscapes on your speeder. Each planet brings new adventures, unique challenges, and enticing rewards if you’re willing to take the risk.

EXPERIENCE AN ORIGINAL SCOUNDREL STORY

Live the high-stakes lifestyle of an outlaw. With Nix by your side, turn any situation to your advantage: fight with your blaster, overcome enemies with stealth and gadgets, or find the right moments to distract enemies and gain the upper hand.

EMBARK ON HIGH-STAKES MISSIONS

Take on high-risk, high-reward missions from the galaxy’s crime syndicates. Steal valuable goods, infiltrate secret locations, and outwit enemies as one of the galaxy’s most wanted. Every choice you make influences your everchanging reputation.

JUMP INTO THE PILOT SEAT

Pilot your ship, The Trailblazer, as you engage in thrilling dogfights with The Empire and other foes, finding the right opportunities to chase, evade, and attack to get the upper hand.