Fear the Spotlight brings us PS1-style retro horror courtesy of Blumhouse Games

Blumhouse made their name in the movie space with their budget horror movies and it seems after finding plenty of success on the silver screen, the company is looking to see if their formula can yield success in the gaming space, thus Blumhouse games was created. The fledgling publishing house revealed six titles during the Summer Game Fest weekend, while I’m sure all the titles are fantastic in their own right, the one that truly caught my eye was Fear the Spotlight.

Featuring the mousey Vivian and the rebellious goth girl Amy. They explore the deserted Sunnydale High for some teenage hijinks. When the duo is separated Vivian needs to steel herself to retrieve Amy, escape whatever eerie presence that seems to be chasing her and possibly uncover the horrible truth that was buried in the past.

Cozy Game Pals, a LA based husband and wife team with some impressive resume is crafting this PS1 style psychological horror title and title is expected for a 2024 release on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

Fear the Spotlight screens:



Fear the Spotlight – Reveal Trailer | Summer Game Fest 2024



