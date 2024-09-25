Fear the Spotlight will…enter the spotlight when it launches October 22nd. Demo Available now on Steam

Blumhouse Productions made their mark in Hollywood by producing horror films whose revenue outpaces their budgets and with Blumhouse Games they’re looking to take that same approach to video games. We’ll find out if this formula translates when the publisher’s first title Fear the Spotlight (our original preview here) comes out October 22nd.

Visually aping the PlayStation 1 era graphics, you’re playing the role of Vivian who along with her friend Amy are trying to uncover the mystery of a local high school. The duo mess with things they do not understand and Vivian awakens to find herself alone and trapped in the school. Now she has to avoid a shadowy pursuer, find Amy and escape this realm. Developer Cozy Game Pals states the title is a “creepy love letter to 90s horror experiences” and visually it definitely looks the case.

If you want to take a peek at this love letter early, a demo of the game is available on Steam right now and can be found via this link.

Fear the Spotlight is coming to PC, Mac, Linux, Switch, the Xbox and PlayStation platforms on October 22nd at the price of $19.99.

Fear the Spotlight screens:



Release Reveal – Fear the Spotlight



