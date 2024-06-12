PS Plus Game Catalog for June 2024: Monster Hunter Rise, Football Manager 2024, After Us

Heads up PlayStation Plus subscribers (those of the higher-end Extra and Premium tier varieties), the next set of Game Catalog releases are almost upon us.

That means as of Tuesday, June 18th, 2024 there will be some high profile titles (and PS Plus re-releases) including Monster Hunter Rise, Football Manager 2024, Crusader Kings III, After Us, Kayak VR: Mirage and more for PS4 and/or PS5 (and for the PS VR2 now) added to the Game Catalog… along with a few others including “classics” such as Daxter, LEGO Star Wars II and others.

See the list below and also at the

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium | Game Catalog

Monster Hunter Rise | PS4, PS5

Rise to the challenge and join the hunt in this high-flying addition to the Monster Hunter series. Personalise your hunter, choose from 14 unique weapon types, recruit your Palico Felyne and all-new Palamute Canyne companions, and gear up to explore a range of vast, richly detailed hunting maps. Whether you prefer to go solo or enjoy the company of a four-person squad, smart difficulty scaling guarantees a fair and thrilling battle. The irresistible Monster Hunter loop remains, with each successful hunt yielding the materials required to craft and upgrade your weapons and armour, allowing you to hunt tougher monsters and gather more precious resources.

Football Manager 2024 | PS5

Football Manager 2024 Console puts you in the shoes of a real football manager and turns your dreams into reality. You’ll be tasked with building an elite squad packed full of international stars that’s capable of dominating the opposition on the way to winning football’s top prizes like the UEFA Champions League.

Crusader Kings III | PS5

Live the life of a medieval ruler in Paradox Development Studio’s award winning strategy role-playing game, Crusader Kings III! Assume the leadership of a medieval noble family, increasing its power and reputation through the generations. As one ruler dies, they are replaced by an heir who may have very different abilities or interests, forcing you to adjust your long term plans. Play a master of the battlefield, conquering your enemies, or play a subtle seeker of secrets, using plots and poison to advance your agenda – all in the same game.

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6 | PS4, PS5

Mud, sweat, fun and adrenaline: find the rider in you and jump into the action with Monster Energy Supercross 6! Live all the emotions of the Monster Energy Supercross 2022 Championship with the official bikes, riders, and tracks. Take advantage of the wide range of settings to customize every detail of your game experience, freely choosing the amount of realism and riding ease. This year, Supercross 6 follows an entirely new and unique perspective – yours!

After Us | PS5

Explore the corners of a surrealistic post-human world to give life on Earth a second chance in this touching story about sacrifice, and hope. Play as Gaia, the Spirit of Life, and navigate stunning platforming environments in an abstract world to salvage the souls of extinct animals. Revive these creatures after learning their final fate: the last whale harpooned, the final eagle caged, the last deer hunted down, and more, while you survive encounters with dangerous, oil-covered Devourers that roam the wasteland in search of remaining life.

Anno 1800 | PS5

Welcome to the dawn of the Industrial Age in this city-building real-time strategy game. Experience one of the most exciting and fast-changing periods of all time as you discover new technologies, regions, and societies, implement your own strategy, and build a new world to your design. Play solo or use the online mode to play PvP or co-op modes: How the world remembers your name is up to you.

Police Simulator: Patrol Officers | PS4, PS5

Join the ranks of a fictitious American city’s police force and experience the everyday life of a police officer. Begin with parking violations and work your way up to shouldering greater responsibilities. Be part of Brighton’s community, get to know your neighborhood, and fulfill the daily duties of a police officer as you fight crime during your shift. Always be tough, but fair: respect the law and gain more experience to unlock more neighborhoods, districts, and duties!

Far Cry 4* | PS4

Explore and navigate the vast open world of Kyrat, a country steeped in tradition and violence, where danger and unpredictability lurk around every corner. You are Ajay Ghale. Traveling to Kyrat to fulfill your mother’s dying wish, you find yourself caught up in a civil war to overthrow the oppressive regime of dictator Pagan Min.

*PlayStation Plus re-release

LEGO The Hobbit | PS4

The interactive game of LEGO The Hobbit allows gamers to play along with their favorite scenes from the films, and follows the Hobbit Bilbo Baggins as he is recruited by the Wizard Gandalf to aid Thorin Oakenshield and his Company of Dwarves.

LEGO The Incredibles | PS4

Experience the thrilling adventures of the Parr family as they conquer crime and family life through both Disney-Pixar films The Incredibles and Incredibles 2, in a LEGO world full of fun and humor. LEGO®The Incredibles allows players to explore action-packed story levels and an epic hub world – including Municiberg, as they use their unique “Super” abilities to bring the city’s Super Villains to justice. Gamers can also team up with family and friends in 2 player co-op to assemble incredible LEGO builds!

PlayStation Premium | PS VR2 & Classics

Kayak VR: Mirage | PS VR2**

Kayak VR: Mirage is a jaw-dropping and exhilarating journey through beautiful and unique locations, tailor-made for Virtual Reality. Maneuver our fully physically accurate kayak around checkpoints and crown yourself the fastest, or take it easy and use the free roam mode for a leisurely trip and enjoy the scenery.

**Requires PS VR2, PS5 to play.

LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy | PS4, PS5

Play through a fun Star Wars galaxy that combines the endless customization of LEGO with the epic story from Star Wars Episodes IV-VI. Create and customize your own playable Star Wars characters in millions of different ways, build and ride classic vehicles and get in and out to explore and much more! Originally released on PSP, this version of LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy is enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters.

Ghosthunter | PS4, PS5

A late-night disturbance call leads officer Lazarus Jones of the Detroit P.D. to an abandoned school – the site of a gruesome murder spree some 10 years past. What should have been a routine run descends into a disaster of supernatural proportions when hordes of tortured souls are accidentally unleashed. Experience Ghosthunter originally released on the PlayStation 2 console, enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters.

Daxter | PS4, PS5

At last, it’s all about Daxter! And it’s up to him to sneak around Haven City, er, “disguised” as an exterminator to bust his buddy Jak out of prison. It’s going to take some serious gizmos to survive this mess. Experience Daxter originally released on the PSP system, enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters.