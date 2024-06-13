Nintendo eShop Update: Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, Ace Attorney Anthology

If you’re a fan of JRPGs, then this week’s Switch update is one you’ve probably been looking forward to: Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is available today. As Braden wrote yesterday, it’s the definitive version of one of the best games the Switch has to offer, so if you like JRPGs, you owe it to yourself to check it out.
There are lots of other games out this week, including the Ace Attorney Anthology — in case you wanted both Apollo Justice Trilogy and the Phoenix Wright Trilogy in one handy package — so check out the full list below!
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance – Forge your path through a post-apocalyptic world in this definitive version of Shin Megami Tensei V. Two complete story paths await, including a brand-new storyline with new locations and demons, where your choices will determine the fate of all existence. Navigate conflicting and tragic moral decisions and confront a dramatic tale of revenge or explore the original Shin Megami Tensei V saga. Which path will you choose? Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance launches on the Nintendo Switch system June 14. Pre-orders are available now on Nintendo eShop.
- Monster Hunter Stories – Become a Monster Rider and befriend countless monsters from the Monster Hunter series in this enhanced version of the original RPG epic! Originally released in 2017 for the Nintendo 3DS system, Monster Hunter Stories for Nintendo Switch features HD visuals, new voice overs, a museum mode filled with art and music from the game and additional content that was previously only available in Japan. Monster Hunter Stories rides onto Nintendo Switch June 14. Pre-orders are available now on Nintendo eShop.
- Celebrate With Dad – Father’s Day is just around the corner! If you’re looking to add an entertaining twist to your celebration, check out these games that will make for a fun, family-focused day with Dad. Hop into the Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury game*, where you can join Mario as he helps Bowser Jr. on a paws-itively adorable adventure to return his dad – Fury Bowser – to his normal self. Or, if your tummy’s a-rumblin’ for some frantic fun, journey back to the Onion King for a feast of epic proportions in Overcooked! All You Can Eat.* You can even team up (or face-off!) and bring the thrill of some of Dad’s favorite sports to life by swinging, kicking, spiking and bowling your way to victory in the Nintendo Switch Sports game.* Happy Father’s Day!
- My Nintendo SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™ One-Year Anniversary Celebration Sweepstakes – Power up your next vacation with the My Nintendo SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™ One-Year Anniversary Celebration Sweepstakes!** Enter for your chance to win a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood, where you can jump into the fun of Super Mario in SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™! This sweepstakes ends on Sept. 4, 2024 at 11:00 p.m. PT. For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/8d371fce4d6d0b05.
- Save on the Splatoon 3 game with the Mega Extreme Fun Sale! – The Mega Extreme Fun Sale is on now, and you can score rad offers on awesome games like Splatoon 3. Plus, when you purchase the digital version of either the Splatoon 3 or Splatoon 3 Bundle (Game + Expansion Pass) titles during the sale, you’ll also receive a code*** you can redeem for a three-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual membership.**** Both the sale and this offer last through June 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/sales-and-deals/#mega-extreme-fun-sale.
- Ace Attorney Anthology
- Anime vs Evil: Apocalypse – Available June 14
- Arcade Archives Rug Rats
- BMX Wild Run
- Break It
- Bug & Seek – Available June 14
- Bumper Kitty – Available June 14
- Call of Honor – Duty of Warfare & Battlefront Trench Warriors: Ops of Warfare
- Chopper Strike – Available June 15
- Cozy Jigsaw Puzzle – Available June 14
- Cybercube
- Cyberpunk City Tycoon – Available June 14
- Echo Generation – Available June 19
- EGGCONSOLE SORCERIAN PC-8801mkIISR
- Ein’s Sword2
- Fit My Zoo – Available June 14
- Forest Fantasy
- Froggy Bouncing Adventures – Available June 14
- Ghost Teen Escape from Limbo
- Glyphs of Gitzan – Available June 19
- Monolith
- Mushoku Tensei jobless reincarnation Quest of Memories – Available June 19
- Neon Doctrine’s Greatest Hits Vol. 1
- Neon Noir – Available June 14
- OCTOPATH TRAVELER + OCTOPATH TRAVELER II Bundle
- Paintball King
- Railbreak – Available June 14
- Railway Islands 2 – Available June 14
- Tiny Little Farm – Available June 15
- Urban Trace: Parkour Simulator Pursuit – Available June 16