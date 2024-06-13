Nintendo eShop Update: Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, Ace Attorney Anthology

If you’re a fan of JRPGs, then this week’s Switch update is one you’ve probably been looking forward to: Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is available today. As Braden wrote yesterday, it’s the definitive version of one of the best games the Switch has to offer, so if you like JRPGs, you owe it to yourself to check it out.

There are lots of other games out this week, including the Ace Attorney Anthology — in case you wanted both Apollo Justice Trilogy and the Phoenix Wright Trilogy in one handy package — so check out the full list below!