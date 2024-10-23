Fear the Spotlight now has all the attention as it debuts on all modern platforms

Blumhouse has been quite a force in the filmmaking industry and the company has set its sight on gaming with their new imprint Blumhouse Games. Discovering and helping indie developers titles find funding and distribution, the company’s first published title is Cozy Game Pals’ Fear the Spot Light!

Vivian and Amy enter an abandoned school and meddle in things that they shouldn’t have and now Amy has mysteriously disappeared and now Vivian must avoid the gaze of a monster trapped with her, find Amy and get out alive. Visually and mechanically Fear the Spotlight evokes polygonal games from the early 90s and our resident horror expert Benny Rose has heaped plenty of praise in his review of the title and he’s not alone as Blumhouse Games shared a sampling of positive reviews on their social media account. So it seems like Blumhouse Games’ plan to be the Blumhouse of gaming is off to a good start!

Fear the Spotlight is available now on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

Launch Trailer – Fear the Spotlight



Launch Trailer - Fear the Spotlight

Watch this video on YouTube