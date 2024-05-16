Undisputed struts into PC and console arenas this October

Steel City Interactive’s Undisputed has been chasing chickens, punching slabs of beef and skipping rope in Early Access, in hopes of finally walking out to a 1.0 release. Well mark your calendars cause the “first major boxing title in over a decade” will be releasing on PC and consoles on October 11th, 2024.

The game allows you to build your own pugilist or choose from over 70 licensed boxers to throw down in the ring. If you chose to build your own prizefighter, you can control pretty much every aspect of their look and fighting style. As you work your way up from the local gym to walking out into sold out arenas with championship gold, you can build your training team, negotiate contracts with promoters, learn skills and techniques that will help you make your opponents go down for the count!

The game will be available in two SKUs, as standard version and a deluxe version dubbed the WBC edition. This includes the base title as well as three additional DLC packs (The Fighters Pack, The Apparel Pack and The Eras Pack), which will add a plethora of fighters and cosmetics to your title. Physical versions of the WBC Edition will be available exclusively via GameStop in North America and the physical goods that will be packed into it will include a WBC Patch and a Steelbook case. All pre-orders will be granted a bonus fighter, Roy Jones Jr. (93) which is the iteration of the fighter when he won the IBF middleweight championship from Bernard Hopkins.

Undisputed enters primetime when it launches on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, October 11th.

Undisputed screens:



Undisputed Release Date Announcement Trailer (ESRB):



