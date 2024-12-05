Mike Tyson couldn’t get it done…but maybe you can as Jake Paul joins the roster of Undisputed

Love him or hate him (or as I am, somewhat indifferent, yet I’m choosing to write about him today…hmmm) Jake Paul has made quite the name for himself. Going from child star, social media star, to business mogul and now boxer. The man simply puts in the work and challenges himself to new things constantly. Seems like despite the spectacle his boxing matches are, the team at Steel City Interactive deemed him worthy of being included in their boxing title Undisputed.

That’s right on December 12th, you can step into the ring as Paul…or perhaps take out your digital rage against him as “The Problem Child” as he joins a roster which consists of boxing luminaries such as Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier, Rocky Marciano as well as current pugilists such as Tyson Fury, Canelo Álvarez. In addition to Paul the pack will also come with 6 additional fighters such as Marco Antonio Barrera, Erik Morales, Juan Manuel Márquez, James ‘Buster’ Douglas, Otto Wallin, and Zhilei Zhang.

If you feel you don’t want to contribute to Paul’s coffers that’s ok too as the game will dole out other content packs both free and paid in the future. More will be announced in the near future.

Undisputed is available now on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

Undisputed - El Gallo De Dorado, Jake Paul, as part of The Problem Child DLC [ESRB] 🎮👑

