How will XDefiant perform on your PC as Ubisoft reveals specs for the title

Before you can join a faction which represents a Ubisoft franchise (The Division, Splinter Cell, Ghost Recon, Far Cry) and shoot it out for I guess Ubisoft franchise supremacy. You’ll need to pick where you’ll be playing XDefiant and if you’re a keyboard and mouse warrior this post is for you.

As Ubisoft revealed today in a blog post what are the recommended specifications you’ll need to run this free-to-play arena shooter. In an effort to spare you a click we’ve taken their specs screenshot and transcribed the specs and pasted it below so it increases my word count for the day! Thanks guys!

Minimum Resolution: 1080p

CPU: Intel i3-10105F; AMD Ryzen 3 3100

GPU: Intel ARC A380 (6GB); NVIDIA GTX 1050TI (4GB); AMD RX 5500 XT (4GB)

RAM: 8 GB Dual Channel

OS: Windows 10

Storage: 35 GB Recommended Resolution: 1080p

CPU: Intel i3-10105F; AMD Ryzen 3 3100

GPU: Intel ARC A750 (8GB); NVIDIA GTX 1060 (6GB); AMD RX 5500 XT (8GB)

RAM: 16 GB Dual Channel

OS: Windows 10

Storage: 35 GB Enthusiast Resolution: 1440p

CPU: Intel i5-10400; AMD Ryzen 5 3600

GPU: Intel ARC A770 (16GB); NVIDIA RTX 2060 (6GB); AMD RX 5600 XT (6GB)

RAM: 16 GB Dual Channel

OS: Windows 10/Windows 11

Storage: 35 GB Ultra Resolution: 4K

CPU: Intel i7-9700K; AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3080 (10GB); AMD RX 6800 XT (16GB)

RAM: 16 GB Dual Channel

OS: Windows 10/Windows 11

Storage: 35 GB

XDefiant will start its preseason on May 21st and those who want to be ready on day one can start preloading the title on PC via Ubisoft Connect (The publisher’s PC games launcher). Which faction will you join? Me, personally? I think I’m leaning towards the Cleaners (The Division), because JOE FERRO WAS RIGHT!

XDefiant: Launch Trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NoNpmAzGyB8