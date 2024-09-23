Learn the ropes of Undisputed in this new features trailer

Undisputed is a young up and coming looking to take the crown of boxing titles after EA seemingly lost interest in putting out more Fight Night titles. Developed by Steel City Interactive, this scrapper has been taking on all comers in Early Access on PC. However come October 11th, the game is going to walk down the aisle and put it on the line.

Ahead of its October 11th release date, the developer released a features trailer detailing what gamers can expect from the full title. This includes over 70 licensed male and female fighters, from the legendary Muhammad Ali to rising stars such as Dalton Smith. A robust career mode where you can control every aspect of your boxer’s life that would make Don King green with envy. Timed challenges called prize fights will test your fight IQ as you have to battle it out in specific conditions in hopes of netting out the best outcome. The game also features local and online multiplayer so you can prove not only to your friends, but the world who the greatest truly is.

Having played the title at PAX East earlier this year, I had a fantastic time even though the match ended in a decision. I’m curious what types of fights we can see from players who actually have an interest and an understanding of the sport. These players are likely going to pick up the Deluxe WBC Edition of the game which will net them add-ons such as the Fighters Pack, The Apparel Pack and the Eras Pack, which adds younger versions of Tyson Fury, Canelo Alvarez, and Muhammad Ali to the game. Digital owners of the Deluxe WBC Edition of the game will get a 3 day head start to hone their craft, while Physical owners of this edition will net themselves a WBC patch, just like the one which adorns many boxers’ shorts.

Undisputed will throw their first punch when it releases October 11th, 2024 on PC, PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S.

Undisputed – Features Trailer 4K [ESRB]



Undisputed - Features Trailer 4K [ESRB]

Watch this video on YouTube