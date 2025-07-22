Borderlands 4 for the Nintendo Switch 2 gets an October release date

Borderlands 4 for the Nintendo Switch 2 has an official release date! With the PS5, Xbox Series X and PC versions slated to drop on September 12th, 2025 (which moved up a bit from the originally announced date), it’s nice to see the Switch 2 edition launch not too far behind: October 3rd, 2025.

Gearbox Software founder and President Randy Pitchford dropped a video on socials to make the announcement, but since it’s on Twitter we won’t link out to that directly. But trust us, the announcement was made, and that’s the date, so Switch 2 owners will have something hopefully cool to check out in early October.