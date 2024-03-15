Alone in the Dark scares content creators in a real life haunted house

I really do miss the days of intricate activations to promote video games and it seems like THQ Nordic is doing what they can to bring those days back. The publisher worked with Havas Entertainment, and Realm Pictures to convert a mansion on D’Oyly Carte Island on the River Thames into a haunted house and invited a slew of content creators and outlets to experience Alone in the Dark in real life.

Equipped with body cams and filmed by CCTV cameras we got to witness the likes of PewDiePie, Angry Joe and Easy Allies experience the house and the horrors within. The publisher even created a supercut of some of the screams and scares and so we can live vicariously through our favorite influencers (You can view each content creator’s singular runs on this website.). Eagle eyed viewers will notice the house does include nods and callbacks to the franchise as well as elements from the upcoming game.

As for the upcoming Alone in the Dark, the publisher put out a primer video. Developed by Pieces Interactive, explore a gothic mansion as either Emily Hartwood or Edward Carnby (Who looks like and is voiced by David Harbour.) and unearth the dark secrets within in a tale written by Mikael Hedberg, cult horror writer of SOMA and Amnesia.

Alone in the Dark is set for a March 20th release on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

