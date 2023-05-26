Alone in the Dark gets spooky in lengthy new trailer

This October is shaping up to be a busy month for horror fans. Two days ago we learned that Alan Wake 2 will be arriving on October 17th, and then today THQ Nordic revealed that their reimagining of Alone in the Dark will hit stores just over a week later on October 25th.

That’s not all that announced, though. They also showed on a 10-minute video that shows a little of what the game has to offer. Among the highlights, we’ve learned that Jodie Comer (Killing Eve, Free Guy) and David Harbour (Stranger Things, Black Widow) will be the lead voice actors, and that the story you experience will depend on which character you play as.

You can scroll on for the video, screenshots, and press release — and if you’re especially eager to jump into the game’s spooky world, you can go download the game’s demo on Steam, Xbox Series X, or PS5 right now!

Alone in the Dark | Spotlight

