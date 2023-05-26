Alone in the Dark gets spooky in lengthy new trailer

This October is shaping up to be a busy month for horror fans. Two days ago we learned that Alan Wake 2 will be arriving on October 17th, and then today THQ Nordic revealed that their reimagining of Alone in the Dark will hit stores just over a week later on October 25th.
That’s not all that announced, though. They also showed on a 10-minute video that shows a little of what the game has to offer. Among the highlights, we’ve learned that Jodie Comer (Killing Eve, Free Guy) and David Harbour (Stranger Things, Black Widow) will be the lead voice actors, and that the story you experience will depend on which character you play as.
You can scroll on for the video, screenshots, and press release — and if you’re especially eager to jump into the game’s spooky world, you can go download the game’s demo on Steam, Xbox Series X, or PS5 right now!
In the upcoming Alone in the Dark, players can choose between two protagonists to experience the haunting story: Emily Hartwood and Edward Carnby. To bring these two iconic characters to life, the developers partnered up with famous actors Jodie Comer (Killing Eve, Free Guy) and David Harbour (Stranger Things, Black Widow), who will lend their voices, their appearance, and their formidable acting skills to the protagonists. Depending on who you play, you will get a different take on the same story. You can see both of them in action in the new spotlight video, showcasing a ton of gameplay.
Spotlight VoD: https://youtu.be/gQOwARnF-zA
Watch the Spotlight video live here: https://youtube.com/live/RJekekI4Vkg
We hope you are not trembling with fear now, because we have more shocking news to share: Alone in the Dark is launching on October 25th, 2023 on PC, Xbox Series S/X, and PlayStation?5, and will be available at an SRP of ?59.99 / $59.99 / ?49.99. The digital pre-order kicks off today. You can pre-order here:
Xbox: https://thqn.net/aitd-xbox
PS5: https://thqn.net/aitd-psn
Are you caught in an endless cycle of indecision, feeling like you’re trapped in a haunted house where each door leads to more confusion? Questions like, “Should I pre-order?” or “How’s the atmosphere like?” may be haunting your thoughts. Well, fear not, as we have a solution to illuminate your path through the darkness. You can now download the playable prologue of Alone in the Dark and personally experience what the game has to offer, without any spoilers for the main story. Get your hands on the free prologue here:
Steam: https://thqn.net/aitdp-steam
Xbox: https://thqn.net/aitdp-xbox
SIEE: https://thqn.net/aitdp-psne
SIEA: https://thqn.net/aitdp-psna
SIEJ: https://thqn.net/aitdp-psnj
About Alone in the Dark
Explore Derceto Manor in this reimagination of Alone in the Dark, a love letter to the 90?s cult classic horror game! Set in the gothic American South in the 1920s, Alone in the Dark features a noir setting with classical Lovecraftian horror elements, where the familiar meets the surreal.
- Return to the roots of psychological horror and experience an atmospheric journey worthy of the game that started the genre.
- Dive into a world full of sounds that make your skin crawl with a haunting, yet mesmerizing doom jazz soundtrack.
- Enjoy the thrill of desperate survival in a world where reality starts to crumble, evil lurks in every shadow and ammunition is scarce.
- Experience this nightmare from either Emily Hartwood?s or Edward Carnby?s perspective and unearth the dark secrets of a gothic mansion.
- Immerse yourself in a deep psychological story that goes beyond the realms of the imaginable, by Mikael Hedberg, cult horror writer of SOMA and Amnesia.