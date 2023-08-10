Tune into THQ Nordic’s Digital Showcase 2023 tomorrow

The summer is winding down somewhat, and with many of the summer gaming events already a distant memory, THQ Nordic has decided to schedule one of their own in an effort to get a little more press to themselves! (our theory at least)

Anywho, tun into the big event tomorrow, Friday, August 11th at noon PDT/3:00pm EDT on a variety of live video streaming platforms, including YouTube, Twitch and Steam. There will be announcements, news, world premieres, updates and hopefully surprises. HandyGames will kick off the festivities with an indie pre-event event too.

See the details below and make sure tune in tomorrow. We’ll follow up with our report as always.

HandyGames will once again start off with a pre-show and present what they are cooking – so tune in early for some awesome indie-extravaganza! This year’s showcase will not only include world premiere announcements but also feature news and reveals for previously-announced games. Without giving too much away, if you want to learn more about some of our titles like Alone in the Dark, Gothic, Outcast: A New Beginning, Wreckreation, or Trine 5, we kindly invite you to tune in and check out our showcase! Official THQ Nordic channels to watch the Showcase:

YouTube: https://thqn.net/thqn2023-yt

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/thqnordic

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/publisher/THQNordic