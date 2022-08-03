THQ Nordic is All Elite as it is named the publisher for AEW: Fight Forever

Kenny Omega might not be appearing weekly on AEW Dynamite every Wednesday on TBS, but that doesn’t mean he’s been idle. The former AEW champ is heavily involved in the first AEW console game, dubbed AEW: Fight Forever and today we not only saw a new trailer with gameplay, but we actually found out who will be publishing the title. THQ Nordic, while not exactly the same company it’s namesake has had an illustrious run as the wrestling game publisher. THQ historically published video games for the now defunct WCW as well as the industry leader WWE, and now returns to the ring to lend a hand to the white hot wrestling promotion led by Tony Khan.
The teaser trailer even pays homage to the past, having the THQ Nordic logo transformed into the old school THQ logo which players of any licensed titles in the late 90s/early 00s and we are promised more details at the THQ Nordic Showcase which is set to air on Aug 12th (although an extended trailer was accidentally released by Xbox…but I’m gonna pretend that didn’t happen…you can find it if you just breathe within the direction of a wrestling fan).
The website which went live today also promotes that the title will feature an arcade feel, offers your standard suite of matches as well as Casino Battle Royale, Unsanctioned Lights-Out and Exploding Barbed Wire Death matches (hopefully the explosions in the video game version will be better than the ill fated one from AEW Revolution 2021…also no Stadium Stampede?). The game’s camera angle of the action is reminiscent of the AKI wrestling games on the N64, and one of the screenshots seems to show…mini games.
It seems like we’ll see more at THQ Nordic’s digital showcase on August 12th, the game will be released on PC, Switch, PlayStation and Xbox platforms.
AEW: Fight Forever | Announcement Teaser:
THQ Nordic and All Elite Wrestling have joined forces to bring AEW: Fight Forever – YUKE’S latest creation – to PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S|X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.
And this touch of nostalgia is just the beginning! Tune in for more gameplay at the THQ Nordic digital showcase on August 12.