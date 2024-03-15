Squirrel with a Gun takes aim at a 2024 release

You’d have to be nuts to take on this rodent! (I can’t believe I wasted the byline on a news post…but ah well.). Squirrel with a gun was one of those concepts I saw on twitter and would see updates on X (formerly Twitter), however at today’s Spring Games Showcase 2024 from The MIX, this zany concept is getting closer to becoming a game you can play.

Dee Dee Creations has teamed up with publisher Maximum Entertainment to release Squirrel with a Gun on PC and consoles in 2024. The concept is rather simple, run around the neighborhood while open carrying and let the chaos ensue. I’m sure the game will be full of all sorts of hijinks and I certainly am here for it.

The game’s Steam page is up so make sure to wishlist it to get the latest news regarding the title. As for me, I know which PR team is repping the game so I know who I’ll be bothering as the game’s release date draws near for a review code!

Squirrel with a gun will packing heat when it comes out on PC, PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S sometime in 2024.

Squirrel with a Gun – Announcement Trailer:



