Discover first details, gameplay reveal for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Indy is back! After the lukewarm latest Indiana Jones flick, we’re excited to see that the videogame installment is looking hot. In development by Machine Games and Bethesda, and presumably Xbox and PC exclusive in some way (along with Game Pass on day one), Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is set for a release sometime this year.

Set between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade, the cinematic single player adventure seems to have quite a lot of the expected trademark Indiana Jones action, characters and locations as you can see in the pretty lengthy new gameplay reveal from the Xbox Developer_Direct event.

Check out the goods below!

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle screens:

Official Gameplay Reveal: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – Developer_Direct 2024:



Official Gameplay Reveal: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – Developer_Direct 2024

Watch this video on YouTube

MachineGames gives you a detailed look at the upcoming adventure. Uncover one of history’s greatest mysteries in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, a first-person, single-player adventure set between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade. The year is 1937, sinister forces are scouring the globe for the secret to an ancient power connected to the Great Circle, and only one person can stop them – Indiana Jones. You’ll become the legendary archaeologist in this cinematic action-adventure game from MachineGames, the award-winning studio behind the recent Wolfenstein series, and executive produced by Hall of Fame game designer Todd Howard.