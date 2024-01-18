Square Enix reveals new Visions of Mana details, media

During the Xbox Developer_Direct event this afternoon, Square Enix revealed a plethora of new game details and media for the latest and greatest title in the Mana series: Visions of Mana.

Slated to be released this summer for the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and PC via Steam, the new footage shows off some of the action RPG gameplay, a bit of behind-the-scenes development and some obviously much more modern visuals. They also introduced new companion animals known as “pikuls” which we see in the new screens and trailer below.

Have a look at the screens, gameplay reveal and details below!

Visions of Mana screens:

Visions of Mana | Xbox Direct 2024 Gameplay Reveal:



Visions of Mana | Xbox Developer Direct 2024 Gameplay Reveal

Today as part of Xbox’s Developer Direct, Square Enix Ltd. revealed brand-new details about Visions of Mana, the first mainline entry to the beloved Mana series in over 15 years. The developer showcase featured Mana Series Producer, Masaru Oyamada, and Mana Series Creator, Koichi Ishii, who introduced players to the newly imagined world of Mana and provided a deeper look at the game’s development process and action-packed gameplay. Visions of Mana launches in Summer 2024 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC and PC via STEAM. The new gameplay and behind-the-scenes footage provides fans and newcomers alike with a closer look at some of the latest gameplay features, monsters and creatures in Visions of Mana. Mana Series Producer, Masaru Oyamada, revealed new details about Visions of Mana’s combat, including the new addition of the aerial combat system, which will take players to new heights during battle and enable physical attacks with weapons and magic attacks mid-air. Fans can also expect to see the return of series staple, the Elementals. These assist players during battle in the form of specialized items, with each weapon producing a different effect in combat according to its respective element, allowing for a fast-paced, flexible fighting style. Players were also introduced to a new companion they can expect to encounter in Visions of Mana called the “pikuls.” Designed by Mana Series Creator, Koichi Ishii, the adorable new companion takes inspiration from animals and mythology and will help players traverse the game’s expansive ground map as they explore the vibrant world in Visions of Mana. SQUARE ENIX also revealed that the Visions of Mana soundtrack will feature a track list of 100 songs at launch, all of which have been composed or received contributions from musical creators who lent their talents to previous Mana titles, including Hiroki Kikuta, Tsuyoshi Sekito and Ryo Yamazaki. Visions of Mana will also feature a new adaptive music system, which will allow players to seamlessly transition from map exploration into battles and heighten their sense of urgency through the arrangement of background music which will change the moment players enter or leave combat. Since the series’ debut in 1993 as MYSTIC QUEST, a spin-off of the FINAL FANTASY series, Mana games have immersed players in bright vibrant worlds, breathtaking environments, heartwarming characters and high fantasy storylines across many genres and platforms. Based on 30 years of legacy, Mana Series Producer, Masaru Oyamada, and his team are incorporating everything they have learned from the last 17 Mana games to ensure that Visions of Mana is a faithful addition to the series that fans know and love, while also offerings fans and newcomers a fresh new experience with an all-new story, characters and gameplay mechanics. Visions of Mana will be launching in Summer 2024 for PS5, PS4 consoles, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC and Steam. For more information, visit: https://mana.square-enix-games.com