Dig deeper into Indiana Jones and the Great Circle in the latest gameplay video

With Indy’s latest videogame adventure finally only a month away on Xbox Series X, Game Pass and PC (and the PS5 in spring), MachineGames and Bethesda dropped off an extended gameplay video showing off around 15 minutes of action to discover.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle follows up on the events of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, so we’re looking to get the real experience for sure — one that’s hopefully improved over the latest movie releases.

Check out the new video below, and make sure to read up on the various pre-order options and editions set to be available for the December 9th launch.

Gameplay Deep Dive – Indiana Jones and the Great Circle:



Step inside the adventure of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle with a brand new, extended, Deep Dive Gameplay video. From exploring ancient, trap-filled tombs to infiltrating enemy encampments in disguise, and heart-pounding swings across treacherous chasms with his whip, every moment in Indiana’s journey holds a new discovery. From MachineGames, in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, set between the events of Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle immerses players in an all-new single-player, narrative driven adventure. Blending cinematic set-pieces, puzzle-solving, and hand-to-hand combat, players will embark on an authentic Indiana Jones experience around the world to try and defeat the sinister forces working against them. Both Physical and Digital Editions for Xbox Series X|S consoles and PC are now available for pre-order. More information on the different game editions and all pre-orders bonuses can be found here. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be available on Xbox Series X|S consoles, PC and Game Pass on December 9 and launches in Spring 2025 on PlayStation 5. Stay tuned for more details at https://indianajones.bethesda.net/