Enjoy some classic opening themes in the upcoming Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections

Most normal people will skip the opening theme when they’re watching their favorite shows…but I’m one of those people who will sit through that extra minute and change. Perhaps I like the music, perhaps I don’t value my own time (I also refuse to watch/listen to things at anything but 1x speed). So this latest DLC announcement for Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections, the Nostalgic Anime Song & item Pack will let players of the title listen to some of the opening themes of the Naruto Anime.

The tracks consist of Haruka Kanata (ASIAN KUNG-FU GENERATION), GO!!! (FLOW) from the Original Naruto Anime, Blue Bird (Ikimonogakari), Silhouette (KANA-BOON), Kaze (Yamazaru) come from Naruto Shippuden. Strangely no selection from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations…but I guess it’s a show that started airing in 2017 so can anyone be nostalgic for it? The digital goods that will come in the items pack consists of a Ninja Info Card featuring a gold trim and the characters of the series in their various incarnations and two substitution items (microphone and Orange Headphones) that will replace the log that appears when you do the substitution jutsu.

Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections looks to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Naruto anime and will feature a History mode which features Naruto and Sasuke’s journey from academic rivals, teammates, rivals, and their eventual reconciliation. Naruto’s son Boruto will get an original story which will see the scion of the Seventh Hokage unwittingly uncover a dastardly plot just because he meets a girl in a popular game called Ninja Heroes. The title will have over 130 characters to choose from with characters spanning the entire timeline of the Naruto/Boruto anime.

Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections will be available on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms on November 17th 2023.

NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS – Anime Opening Song Trailer



