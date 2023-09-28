Learn more about the best Naruto game ever as a new trailer drops for Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections!

Look, you’re not gonna need to do much to sell me on a Cyberconnect2 Naruto game, but for those who have never played one, Bandai Namco dropped a new trailer explaining what one can expect. Spanning 2 generations of Ninja, this game will feature the largest roster ever found in Naruto game…130 returning characters and 10 who will be making their debut, build your own 3 man squad and take on the ninja world locally or online!

For those who can use a refresher on the Naruto saga, the History mode will allow new or lapsed fans to catch up in an action packed mode that will let you take control in the most pivotal moments of the series. If you want something brand new, the game will feature a special story which will feature Merz, an original character looking to beat the drums of war and threaten the hard fought peace that the old generation won with their blood sweat and tears. Will Boruto and friends put a stop to Merz’s machinations or will the old guard step up and show these young’uns a thing or two.

Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections will have things for fans new and old. What will entice you to pick up this title when it comes out on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms on November 17th. Personally, I just want to play as Haku on a new generation of consoles…BELIEVE IT!

NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS – Game System Trailer:



NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS – Game System Trailer

NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS – Sneak Peek: Special Story Mode:



NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS – Sneak Peek: Special Story Mode

Ahead of NARUTO X BORUTO ULTIMATE NINJA STORM CONNECTIONS’ release on November 17, 2023, discover more about its gameplay in a new system trailer along with a sneak peek video from the game’s original Special Story mode. The videos showcase how the game will let players relive key moments from NARUTO, experiencing memorable story arcs, epic cinematic fights, and true-to-the-anime visuals. NARUTO X BORUTO ULTIMATE NINJA STORM CONNECTIONS can be pre-ordered now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via STEAM. For more information, please visit

In NARUTO X BORUTO ULTIMATE NINJA STORM CONNECTIONS, players can choose from the largest roster in a NARUTO game, with more than 130 characters from the series available, and 10 new ones introduced in the game. Facing their opponents, they will be able to use various combos and even change their leader to keep the pressure on their opponent. Ninjutsu and Awakening will play an important part in combat. Players will be to pick up to six Ninjutsu abilities to gain advantage against their opponents. They can also awaken into a new form that will grant them even more power. To try and finish the battle, players can use all their chakra and unleash a powerful Secret Technique which, when selecting specific characters can turn into a Combination Secret Technique. Another new feature, the Simple Control mode, will help newcomers to the franchise unleash powerful combos with ease. Simple Control Mode comes in addition to the standard style players of the Ultimate Ninja STORM series have always known. By fighting either solo or online in NARUTO X BORUTO ULTIMATE NINJA STORM CONNECTIONS, characters will level up and unlock additional customizations as well as other unlockable items, such as Finish scenes. Offline Free Battles will let players choose the way they want to fight against the computer or play an offline tournament. Players can hone their skills against others around the world in Online mode, choosing between Casual Match and Ranked Match. Online Mode will also feature custom matchmaking after launch, letting players choose who they want to challenge. In the game's History mode, players can relive epic story-based battles from the NARUTO, experiencing key moments from the series complete with anime cut scenes and cinematic battles. In Special Story mode, a whole new storyline unfolds, taking place during the events of BORUTO. Boruto realizes a mysterious man, Merz, is trying to initiate war. What will be Naruto and Sasuke's role? Players will have to find out when the game launches on November 17th.