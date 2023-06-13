Karma comes in multiple flavors in Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections

Karma, for those who haven’t kept up with the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is a technique that enables the Ōtsutsuki clan to revive themselves by transplanting their genetics and consciousness into a vessel marked with this seal. It’s been the driving plot device in the manga featuring the scions of the characters from the original Naruto manga.

In Bandai Namco’s upcoming fighting title Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections, not only are we going to get characters from both the original and current series, we’re also going to get 3 characters who are marked with this seal. Boruto (Karma), the son of the legendary 7th hokage, lived a relatively peaceful life until the organization, Kara, started to enact their plans. He is unwittingly marked with Karma, and now fights to retain his own consciousness. Kawaki, a boy who was destined to be a vessel for Isshiki Otsutsuki, but was found and taken in by the leaf village…he eventually warms up to his new family and will do anything to protect them…even through the most questionable means. Finally the 3rd Karma character is Jigen. The founder of Kara, he seeks to revive the Otsutsuki clan.

These ninjas and many more will be part of a story that covers two generations and will act as a celebration for the anime’s 20th anniversary. The game is set for a 2023 release on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox Platforms. Those eager to get an early look can do so at Anime Expo, which is happening July 1st to the forth at the LA Convention Center (Booth 2600).

NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS Character Trailer:



