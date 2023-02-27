Scream Saaaaaaaaaasuke all over again as Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm returns in 2023

I was scared for a while that Naruto fans would only subsist on playing Shinobi Striker, thankfully Bandai Namco wasn’t gonna have that. The company gave fans of the ninja anime something to look forward to on their consoles with the announcement of Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections. Cyberconnect 2 will be handling development so we can expect all the bombastic Ultimate Jutsus we’ve all come to expect.
Connections looks to be a title that will commemorate 20 years of the Naruto (and by extension Boruto) anime. It will cover memorable segments from the story of rivals/friends Naruto and Sasuke, but it won’t be a mere clipshow as the game will also feature an original story. The game also promises to have the largest roster to date including the debut of Ashura and Indra Otsutsuki, the sons of the Sage of Six paths and the progenitors of the Leaf’s most prolific clans, the Senju and the Uchihas.
It’s been too long since I’ve hit Triangle and then Circle in hopes of seeing a spectacle attack from a series which has been near and dear to my heart. So you know I’ll be picking up Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections when it comes out in 2023 on the PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms. BELIEVE IT!
Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections screens/art:
NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS – Announcement Trailer:
The next entry in the blockbuster Ultimate Ninja STORM series is here!
NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS launches this year with the largest roster yet!
The tale of Naruto and Sasuke continues and has been re-cut and combined with an all new original story!