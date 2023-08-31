Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice set to infiltrate PlayStation VR2, Meta Quest headsets this November

Heads up VR players looking for a gritty new first person adventure, the details for the next “World of Darkness” VR title, Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice, has been revealed by Fast Travel Games.

The game is scheduled to infiltrate the PlayStation VR2 and newer generation Meta Quest headsets on November 2nd, 2023 for around $30, though those who pre-order can get a discount and a bonus crossbow skin.

Check out the game in action (well a flat interpretation of the VR experience) below, and check back soon for any updates!

Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice | Pre-order Trailer (Meta Quest & PS VR2):



Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice screens:

Fast Travel Games today announced that Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice, the first-person virtual reality adventure RPG set in the World of Darkness story universe, will launch on November 2, 2023, for $29.99 on Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3, and PlayStation VR2. Pre-order the game now on the Meta Quest or PlayStation Store for a 10% discount and a unique skin for the hand-attached crossbow. Get a taste of the stealthy action in the new gameplay trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=prA3Sa7JlWc In Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice, players set out to uncover the mystery behind their sire’s murder and reclaim a stolen relic in the dark underbelly of Venice, Italy. Playing as Justice, a vampire of the Banu Haqim clan, players follow a gritty main narrative, embark on several side missions, and engage in unique dialogue options to track down the culprits. Throughout the game, players can use their vampiric Disciplines to hunt and remain hidden from society’s gaze. Disciplines can be purchased in-game via XP, allowing players to customize their playstyle further. Disciplines include: CLOAK OF SHADOWS: Sneak up on enemies, blend into the environment, and turn almost invisible.

CAULDRON OF BLOOD: A powerful but noisy attack. Boil the blood of victims until their messy end. Very painful. Very likely lethal.

SHADOW TRAP: Place a portal to the underworld on the ground, then close it on victims, dragging them into Oblivion. Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice is the second VR title set in the World of Darkness , the shared story universe containing Vampire: The Masquerade, Werewolf: The Apocalypse, Hunter: The Reckoning, and more. For more information, check out the game’s official website , follow @VtMJustice on all social media platforms, and join the community on Discord