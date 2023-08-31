PlayStation Portal launching November 15th

Last week Sony gave us more info on their new streaming handheld, and today we got a date for the PlayStation Portal:

Update: PlayStation Portal remote player will launch in select markets on November 15, 2023 and is now available for pre-order at direct.playstation.com in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, and Portugal. Starting on September 29, 2023, PlayStation Portal remote player can also be pre-ordered from other select retailers in these countries, as well as Canada and Japan. Additional regional availability will be announced at a later date.

On top of that, Sony also shared a hype video showing off a bit more of the PlayStation Portal in action, which includes some more details on how the Portal works in you read the fine print. Your PS5 will need to be powered on and connected to the internet, and they’re recommending that your wi-fi support at least 15MBps if you want it to work well. You’ll also need to have the games downloaded to your PS5, which means no PS Plus Premium streaming either (which may factor into your decision whether to pay the new PS Plus subscription fees that take effect tomorrow).

It’s probably not the Sony handheld Vita and PSP fans were hoping for, but we’ll find out in a few months how the PlayStation Portal works!

PlayStation Portal Remote Player - Pre-Order Trailer | PS5

