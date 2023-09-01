C-Smash VRS for PS VR2 to get a massive update with co-op, infinite mode, AI bots, emotes, UNKLE, more

RapidEyeMovers and Wolf & Wood’s somewhat undercooked but still enjoyable PlayStation VR2 breakout-style title C-Smash VRS is getting a rather massive update in the very near future. The VR experience, based on the Sega arcade title Cosmic Smash, will be on the receiving end of a flurry of features and quality of life improvements in about 2 weeks from now: September 14th to be exact.

Some of those new features will include Infinity/fitness mode with co-op support, an AI Bot to play Vs modes against, 40+ brand new stages and new block types for Journey mode, Instant Replay, Music Player, Player Stats, an Emote system for online play, a Stage Select menu and more!

There is a demo available on the PS Store, but those who are finally looking to fully jump into the game it is currently on sale as part of the PlayStation Indies sale (25% off).

Check out the details and new media below!

C-Smash VRS – update screens:



C-Smash VRS – MASSIVE update trailer (ESRB):



C-Smash VRS - MASSIVE update trailer (ESRB)

Two months after the successful PS VR2 release of C-Smash VRS, publishers RapidEyeMovers and developers Wolf & Wood are excited to announce the release of the title’s first free content update. Out on 14th September, the update will provide players with countless more hours of single- and two-player cosmic racket sport fun. The first of two new exhilarating game modes, Infinity, challenges players to dodge and smash oncoming hazards while keeping the ball in play. Co-Op has two players playing side by side and collaborating to try and reach the highest Infinity score. These modes turn C-Smash VRS into a thrilling fitness game which takes the work out of the workout. Additionally, due to popular demand, the new update includes an AI Bot, available across the previously online only Head-to-head, Firewall and Quickshot game modes. The Bot is available in three different difficulty settings (easy, medium, and hard), offering players a chance to train before braving multiplayer sessions. Though not a “real” player, the Bot has its own characteristics and personality and will gloat when it scores a point. An innovative new Emote system will allow players to communicate online using their rackets as projectors. Another addition to a game which is known for having one of the friendliest online communities, in which players will regularly wave and dance with each other. Another big addition to the game is the Stage Select menu giving players on-demand access to every stage in the game for a chance to get an A-rank. A handful of additions are coming to the epic Journey mode, including 40+ brand new stages, as well as New Block Types. Like in the original Cosmic Smash, Multi-Ball releases a frenzy of balls into the arena. The brand-new Portal teleports the ball from one block to another, demanding both quick reflexes and allowing for awesome new action puzzle strategies. First premiered at BitSummit in Kyoto, an awesome standalone training level featuring a new original music track by British legends UNKLE – a ‘Reconstruction’ of Ken Ishii’s “Antimatter” – will be available to all players. Other updates include: Instant Replays which shows players their winning shots in single player and can easily be shared across linked social media accounts; a much requested Music Player, detailed Player Stats, and a variety of tweaks and fine tuning, which will make the game even more fun. To ease the wait, C-Smash VRS will be available at a 25% discount worldwide from 30th August, as part of the PlayStation Indies sale. The sale will end on 14th September, on the day of the massive free update’s release. Published by RapidEyeMovers in collaboration with developers, Wolf & Wood and an incredible collective of talent including Japanese DJ sensation Ken Ishii, music pioneer Danalogue, Electronic music legend, UNKLE as well as passionate designers and creators Kenji Sasaki, Corey Schmitz, Arkotype (Dan Clarke), Rob Davis, fashion house MDNT, Dan Pugsley and more.