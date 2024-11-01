Get a look at the first 7 minutes of Metro Awakening’s immersive, post-apocalyptic VR world

VR players were pretty stoked when they learned that one of the next games in the Metro series would be an immersive, story-driven VR Metro 2033 prequel for a handful of platforms and headsets. Leading up to the next week’s release, Vertigo Games dropped off a video showcasing the first 7 minutes of gameplay (in flat non-VR footage of course), and although it won’t provide that VR experience, it should give us a good look as to what to expect.

Metro Awakening is going live on November 7th, 2024 for the PS VR2, Meta Quest, SteamVR and Vive, and those who pre-order on select platforms will get access a couple of days earlier. Check it out and stay tuned for more coverage.

Metro Awakening | First 7 Minutes of Gameplay



Vertigo Games and PLAION today revealed the opening minutes of the upcoming Metro Awakening, the highly anticipated VR prequel to Metro 2033 launching on PlayStation VR2, Meta Quest 2, 3, 3S, Steam VR, and Viveport on Nov. 7. Pre-orders of the Deluxe Edition on PS VR2 and Steam VR grant Early Access to the full game on Nov. 5. Written by Metro author and creator Dmitry Glukhovsky, Metro Awakening plunges players into the unforgiving, post-apocalyptic world of Metro through immersive VR, unveiling the origin story of Khan, one of the franchise's most beloved and intriguing characters.