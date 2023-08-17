New dates stretch the Sonic Symphony World Tour into 2024

When the Sonic Symphony World Tour was initially announced it consisted of dates in London and L.A., which didn’t really emphasize the “World” part of World Tour. However SEGA finally revealed additional dates that span multiple continents (Sorry Australia, Africa, and Antarctica…). Sonic fans can get a taste of the tour in San Diego at the Sonic Speed Café Pop Up tomorrow with 3 short performances, and officially kick off at London’s Barbican Hall.

The show will consist of a variety of pieces spanning the Blue Blur’s 36 year career and will cover musical genres such as EDM and Rock. Tee Lopes, the composer who worked on 2017’s Sonic Mania will be contributing a special musical arrangement for the tour. Other composers for the Sonic franchise, Jun Senoue and Tomoya Ohtani will be attending shows in LA and Brazil. So who knows what special guests will appear throughout the tour.

Tickets for the initial dates have sold out, but tickets for the newly announced dates can be purchased by visiting the tour’s website here.

The Sonic Symphony World Tour dates are below:

Aug. 18, 2023: San Diego, Sonic Speed Café (First show begins at 11:30am)

Details for the afternoon and evening performances will be available on social media Sept 16, 2023: London, Barbican Hall (3:30pm show SOLD OUT)

Sept 16, 2023: London, Barbican Hall (8:00pm show, SOLD OUT)

Sept 22, 2023: Paris, Le Grand Rex

Sept 30, 2023: Los Angeles, Dolby Theatre (3:30pm show)

Sept 30, 2023: Los Angeles, Dolby Theatre (8:00pm show, SOLD OUT)

Oct 14, 2023: São Paulo, Brasil Game Show

Oct 15, 2023: São Paulo, Brasil Game Show

Oct 21, 2023: Boston, Emerson Colonial Theatre

Oct 28, 2023: Chicago, Auditorium Theatre

Nov 17, 2023: Düsseldorf, Mitsubishi Electric Halle

Dec 15, 2023: San Antonio, Majestic Theatre

Dec 29, 2023: Atlanta, Cobb Energy P.A.C.

Jan 05, 2024: Seattle, Paramount Theatre

Jan 06, 2024: San Francisco, Davies Symphony Hall

Jan 20, 2024: Washington DC, Warner Theater

Jan 27, 2024: Kansas City, Kansas City Music Hall

Feb 11, 2024: Tokyo, LINE CUBE SHIBUYA

Feb 17, 2024: Toronto, Meridian Hall

Mar 24, 2024: Montreal, Wilfrid-Pelletier Theater

Mar 29, 2024: Portland, Schnitzer Auditorium

Apr 6th, 2024: Milwaukee, Bradley Symphony Center

Apr 7th, 2024: Milwaukee, Bradley Symphony Center

The Sonic Symphony World Tour is a collaboration between SEGA, soundtrec and MGP Live. Looks like I’ll need to book a train to DC to see this performance in person…