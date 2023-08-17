Witness Goku and Piccolo’s first clash in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot’s latest DLC

Piccolo is usually known as one of the Z-Warrior’s most dependable members and jokingly he’s also the surrogate father to Gohan. But before he became a staunch ally to Goku and friends, he was the spawn of his mortal enemy, King Piccolo. Three years after Goku vanquished the despot, Goku met the reincarnation of the Demon King at the 23rd World Tournament. Their conflict is the capstone of the original Dragon Ball series.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will let you relive that event in-game with its new DLC dubbed appropriately enough “The 23rd World Tournament”. Witness Goku’s growth spurt, get re-introduced to the young woman who would eventually become his wife and witness the world shattering clash between Goku and Piccolo (then known as Piccolo Jr.). The DLC introduces arena based combat where knocking your opponent out of the ring will end the encounter.

The 23rd World Tournament DLC is out today and available as a standalone purchase at $13.99 or as part of the game’s second season pass which retails for $24.99. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is currently available on PC, Switch, PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT – The 23rd World Tournament Launch Trailer:



DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT – The 23rd World Tournament Launch Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT has more in store for its fans starting today: Join Goku in his legendary battle at the 23rd World Martial Arts Tournament.

Strike your way through your opponents or knock them out of the ring to become victorious! DLC 5 available on August 17, 2023!