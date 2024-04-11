This year will be edgy as SEGA announces Fearless: Year of Shadow

It’s weird, I hate contrived holidays like “International ‘Fill in the blank’ Day”, yet when video game companies do the same, I will pivot my head to look. Well SEGA just revealed that 2024 will be dubbed “Fearless: Year of Shadow”. First off can we please do this at the start of the year? Lord knows I hate having to deal with fiscal years as well as the Lunar calendar (It’s an Asian thing…). So why Shadow rather than say…I don’t know, Knuckles? Well because last year we had the Fast. Friends. Forever initiative which featured Sonic, Tails, Amy and Knuckles and with Shadow set to appear in the upcoming Sonic X Shadow Generations and the 3rd Sonic the Hedgehog movie it only makes sense that this year is dedicated to the Dark Hedgehog who’s not afraid to wield a gun.

The team at SEGA event commemorated this reveal with a trailer detailing how kids can follow Shadow’s lead and be “Fearless”. I’m not gonna lie, I appreciate the message of the video, but it did elicit a guffaw when I watched it. Sappy trailer aside, this celebration will see many Shadow related events happening in video games as well as in real life. Below are some of the things to be on the lookout for.

Motorcycle Tour – Check out the custom-built Shadow-inspired motorcycle, set to appear at MotoGP and more! Stay tuned for future dates and follow the Fearless website for more locations!

MotoGP – Come see Shadow’s motorcycle at our display in the MotoGP Fan Zone this weekend in Austin, TX and again in the UK this August. Stay for some fearless motorcycle action at the world premier event. Get your tickets here!

Shadow the Hedgehog is back with Classic and Modern Sonic in SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS, an all-new collection featuring two unique experiences! Play as Shadow the Hedgehog in a brand-new story campaign and tackle iconic 2D and 3D stages as Classic and Modern Sonic in a newly remastered version of SONIC GENERATIONS.

Play the Fearless mobile events in Sonic Forces and Sonic Dash for a chance to unlock powerful Shadow variants including Super Shadow, Vampire Shadow, Sir Lancelot, and Dragon Hunter Lancelot!

Shadow the Hedgehog fans can create endless stories with the LEGO® Sonic the Hedgehog™ toy set and make a fun Shadow the Hedgehog Escape plan!

Sonic Speed Café, the official Sonic the Hedgehog themed restaurant, is serving up new locations, menu items, merch and much more! Featuring Shadow product themes, photo opportunities and menu items, fans can come celebrate the year of Shadow! Stay tuned for updates!

Enjoy Shadow’s Chaos Chocolate Pancakes at your local IHOP until May 5!

Experience the magic of Sonic’s greatest moments on the big screen with a rock band and live symphony orchestra. The world tour will now feature original Shadow scores along with some of his coolest moments on screen.

So how many of these events will you experience? Me? I’m certainly interested in Sonic X Shadow Generations, and while I didn’t have the Chaos Chocolate Pancakes, I did partake in the Sonic menu items at IHOP. Let’s hope there will be more events as there’s 12 months of possibilities.

