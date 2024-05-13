The Sonic Symphony World Tour adds additional dates in the U.S.

It seems Sonic fans have gotten a taste of culture…and they liked it. Initially announced in 2023, the Sonic Symphony World Tour was a means to enjoy their favorite music played by a live orchestra. Performances in London and LA have come and passed, and upcoming tour dates in locations such as Boston, Seattle, and New York have been sold out.

So to satiate fan demands SEGA has added 11 dates in the U.S., going to new cities that were not in the original dates.

Sep 15, 2024: Boston, Symphony Hall

Sep 21, 2024: Los Angeles, Dolby Theatre

Sep 28, 2024: London, Eventim Apollo

Oct 5, 2024: Charleston, North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Oct 12, 2024: Chicago, Auditorium Theatre

Oct 19, 2024: Orlando, Walt Disney Theater

Oct 26, 2024: Houston, Bayou Music Center

Nov 15, 2024: Nashville, Andrew Jackson Hall

Nov 23, 2024: Philadelphia, The Met

Dec 14, 2024: Newark, New Jersey Performing Arts Center

Dec 28, 2024: Dallas, AT&T Performing Arts Center

If you want to purchase tickets for these newly announced dates it would be advisable for you to visit the tour’s official website, which will have links to the local box offices for each tour date.

Like the Hedgehog, you better go fast because if the demand is really that high, you’re going to miss out if you dawdle!