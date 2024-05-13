The Sonic Symphony World Tour adds additional dates in the U.S.

It seems Sonic fans have gotten a taste of culture…and they liked it. Initially announced in 2023, the Sonic Symphony World Tour was a means to enjoy their favorite music played by a live orchestra. Performances in London and LA have come and passed, and upcoming tour dates in locations such as Boston, Seattle, and New York have been sold out.
So to satiate fan demands SEGA has added 11 dates in the U.S., going to new cities that were not in the original dates.
- Sep 15, 2024: Boston, Symphony Hall
- Sep 21, 2024: Los Angeles, Dolby Theatre
- Sep 28, 2024: London, Eventim Apollo
- Oct 5, 2024: Charleston, North Charleston Performing Arts Center
- Oct 12, 2024: Chicago, Auditorium Theatre
- Oct 19, 2024: Orlando, Walt Disney Theater
- Oct 26, 2024: Houston, Bayou Music Center
- Nov 15, 2024: Nashville, Andrew Jackson Hall
- Nov 23, 2024: Philadelphia, The Met
- Dec 14, 2024: Newark, New Jersey Performing Arts Center
- Dec 28, 2024: Dallas, AT&T Performing Arts Center
If you want to purchase tickets for these newly announced dates it would be advisable for you to visit the tour’s official website, which will have links to the local box offices for each tour date.
Like the Hedgehog, you better go fast because if the demand is really that high, you’re going to miss out if you dawdle!