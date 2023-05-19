Sonic Symphony World Tour reveals its first two dates

Well after an orchestral performance to celebrate Sonic the Hedgehog’s 30th Anniversary and another at the 2022 Brazil Game Show, SEGA decided to take the show on the road! Sonic Symphony World Tour will bring the music of SEGA’s mascot across the globe and the first two dates have been announced.
Starting on September 16th the tour kicks off at London’s Barbican Hall and second stop will be Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater two weeks later. The performance will include orchestral, Rock and EDM performances, covering the wide range of music that accompanied the blue blur on his numerous adventures. Tickets will go on sale on May 25th for Sonic Symphony newsletter subscribers and the 26th for the general public. Organizers also promise to have surprise guests on select stops and will reveal details at a later date.
Future dates, details and sign ups for the newsletter that will grant you access to the pre-sale can be found on the symphony’s official site here. What locations will you think the tour will touch and who do you think will show up to play?