Fight the Gloom as Wayfinder begins in Early Access

Get a headstart in Airship Syndicate’s latest effort as Wayfinder arrives as an Early Access title. Those interested in entering the fray and pushing back against the Gloom can start today by becoming a founder in the game.

Founders packs range from the Basic Pack which gives you access to the title and the game’s first two season battle passes to the Exalted Pack which gives you instant access to the new characters that will be made available in those battle passes. For those whose time is limited, worry not…once purchased the battle passes can be conquered at your own pace, meaning if there’s a character, gear or reward that you want you can get it when you are ready.

The Wayfinders you will start off with are Wingrave, Silo, Niss and Senja. Each offers a unique playstyle with their own strengths and weaknesses. Explore the game’s six regions, gather additional Wayfinders, and equipment to take back the world. As time passes more regions, foes and equipment will be made available as Airship Syndicate and Digital Extreme expect to support the titles for years to come.

Wayfinder is available now on PC and the PlayStation platform.

Wayfinder – Early access screens:

Wayfinder: Early Access Launch Trailer | Gloom Break: Founder’s Season 1 Begins!:



Wayfinder: Early Access Launch Trailer | Gloom Break: Founder’s Season 1 Begins!

Watch this video on YouTube

Join Early Access Gloom Break: Founder’s Season 1 with any Founder’s Pack purchase! Early Access is here and the doors to the world of Wayfinder are open. Jump into the first Founder’s Season, Gloom Break. Enter the world of Evenor and prepare to take the fight to the Gloom! Learn more about Founder’s Packs at PlayWayfinder.com.